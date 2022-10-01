Columbian woman tries jalebi for the first time; her reaction divides internet

Desserts are something most of us simply cannot get enough of. So many of us stand in long lines and wait for hours to get our favourite sweets. In India, there are many different types of sweets that one can try but one sweet treat that almost all love are jalebis. This deep-fried and sugary sweet is so popular that one can even find it in other countries. However, foreigners' reactions can be very different from how Indians feel about a jalebi. Recently, a woman from Columbia was seen having a bite of jalebi, but her response to it has divided the internet.

In a video uploaded by Collen Gowda (@colleengowda) on Instagram, you can see her taking a small bite of a jalebi. As soon as she eats it, she asks, "why is it so slimy?". To this, her husband shockingly remarks, "slimy, she says!" The woman appears to dislike the sweet treat and cannot consume it anymore. "Honey, no!" she exclaims as she hands the jalebi to someone else. In the video's caption, Collen Gowda wrote, "Don’t cancel her; at least she’s trying."

Take a look at the full video of the Columbian woman trying jalebi for the first time:

Since being shared on Instagram, the video has been viewed 2.8 million times. It also has more than 47,000 likes and several comments! One person wrote, "Tip: whenever you try Indian food try to free your mind, and just eat with feelings." Another person said, "If you don't like the texture, crumble it in some vanilla ice cream! It becomes like a crumble." Someone even said, "At least she tried eating it! She took one bite and decided to take another one just to see If she liked it or not! So sweet, isn't it?"

A fourth user also added, "Slimy? Naah that jalebi wasn't cooked properly. I won't blame her." What do you think about this video?

