Commuter tries to ride on divider with two-wheeler, Mumbai Police responds

Mumbai Police took to Instagram to share a video showing what happens when someone breaks traffic rules. In the video, a commuter is seen trying to take a shortcut to avoid traffic. The department also explained what happened after the person was seen breaking the rules.

The image shows a biker trying to ride on the divider to avoid traffic. (Instagram/@mumbaipolice)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Took the road less travelled, it only led to a challan!” the department wrote referencing a line from the famous poem The Road Not Taken by Robert Frost. They also added a few hashtags - #FollowTheRightPath, #RoadTravelGoals, and #OneDirectionToViolation.

The video shows a road filled with cars and other vehicles. Within moments, a person on a two-wheeler tries to navigate other options to get out of the situation. The person tries climbing onto a divider on the side of the road while sitting on the bike.

Take a look at this post shared by Mumbai Police:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post was shared a little over three hours ago. Since then, the video has accumulated over 1.2 lakh views and the numbers are increasing. The share has also received close to 7,800 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

How did Instagram users react to this video?

“Getting memed and trolled by Mumbai police, you gotta be exceptional,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is hilarious,” added another. Many reacted to the video using laughing out loud emoticons.

About Mumbai Police’s Instagram page:

Mumbai Police uses Instagram to share varied posts to spread awareness among people. It is their way of presenting the posts with creativity and humour that leaves people amused. At times, they also share videos capturing the performances of the department’s in-house musical group Khaki Band.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!