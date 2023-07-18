Company fires top performer to teach a lesson to employees

People often take to social media to share stories about their workplace. In fact, there is a subreddit on the platform Reddit that is specifically dedicated to tales about unfavourable situations faced by people in their offices. One such post on the group has left people irked. In the share, a Reddit user claimed that their company fired one of the top performers just to prove a point and teach a lesson to other employees.

The post about a company firing their top performer has prompted people to post various responses (representational image). (Unsplash/@Andrew Neel)

“Company fired a top performer to show us that they can fire anybody at will,” reads the heading shared by the Reddit user. Then they went on to explain their situation in detail.

“Honestly, a lot of things have been going down at my current job including upper management stealing commissions from workers, not respecting contract terms, giving us a hard time if we spend more than 5 mins in the bathroom and saying the door is open if we don't like it etc,” they wrote. In the next few lines, they added that the company fired a coworker who was a top performer. “Our direct manager told us they fired him as an EXAMPLE, that we shouldn't fight with management for stuff like commissions or breach of contracts, because they can fire anybody at will if we are trying to go against what they say,” the Reddit user also explained.

Take a look at the post about the company firing an employee to prove a point:

The post prompted people to share various comments. From calling the act by the company ‘unfair’ to asking questions to the original poster, people posted various comments while reacting to the post.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted to the post about firing of an employee:

“They fired the top performer so they could steal his big commission check. Then they used that to try to scare the rest of you,” shared a Reddit user. “So why do you stay?” asked another. To which, the original poster replied, “Still looking for another job.” A third added, “Everybody needs to leave at once, convince them.” A fourth joined, “I don’t see this working out the way the company expects. A lot of times it takes one person leaving or getting fired to trigger a mass exodus, especially if you know they aren’t above firing someone to prove a point.” A fifth wrote, “New job time.”

The post was shared about 11 hours ago. Since being posted, the share has accumulated nearly 300 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. What are your thoughts on the post shared by the Reddit user about their company firing a top performer to teach a lesson to other employees?

