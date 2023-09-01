Concertgoers leave a mountain of garbage after Leeds Festival

The Leeds Festival in England took place from August 24 to 27 and attracted thousands of people. However, what's left behind after the festival is a mountain of garbage. A video of the littered grounds of the festival was shared by X handle @MrJackLowe, and has gone viral on social media.

Snapshot of the garbage left behind after Leeds Festival.(Twitter/@MrJackLowe)

"It’s going to take us a while to digest what we saw when we went to help salvage tents and equipment for a refugee charity at the end of Leeds Festival yesterday. This is just a fraction of it — littering on the grandest scale we’ve ever witnessed. Utterly appalling," wrote @MrJackLowe on the microblogging platform. Alongside, he also shared a video. (Also Read: 'Heartbreaking': Video of garbage on Mt Everest goes viral)

The video shows empty tents, chairs, plastic bottles, paper and more littered all over the ground.

Watch the video of the waste left behind after Leeds Festival here:

This post was shared on August 29. Since being posted, it has been viewed close to 13 million times. Many even liked the video and took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

Here's how people reacted to the video:

An individual wrote, "Disgusting. If people can't tidy up after themselves, stop the festival until they learn." A second commented, "It’s like that at every festival, every year. It’s appalling." "Would it be possible to save the tents and rent them to festival goers next year? Could keep recycling and use the income to support charities." expressed another. A fourth said, "If people can buy a tent and leave it, and do the same next year, they have too much money." A fifth posted, "If you ever needed proof of economic inequality, consider the total disregard for resources that sees so many valuable tents and other gear so casually disposed of."

