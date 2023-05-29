'Heartbreaking': Video of garbage on Mt Everest goes viral

Mount Everest is one of the biggest base camps that thousands of people visit every year. While there are several remarkable stories of people climbing the Everest, a recent video shows how many people leave behind garbage on the mountain. Snapshot of the garbage lying on Mt Everest.(Twitter/@Supriya Sahu)

In a video shared by IAS officer Supriya Sahu on Twitter you can see tents around the mountain. Along with the tents, you can also see garbage lying around. In the post, the IAS officer wrote, “When human beings don't spare even Mount Everest from dumping their garbage and plastic pollution. Truly heartbreaking.” This video was shared originally by Everest Today.

This video was shared just a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed over 29,000 times. The video has also raked up more than 400 likes and several comments.

An individual wrote, "This likely is only a glimpse of what people leave up there. Heartbreaking indeed." A second added, "Some areas should be kept away from humans if nature has to be preserved." A third shared, "Oh no! This is really sad. Some laws need to be brought in to prevent this asap."