Chennai officials turn ocean plastic into a stunning art piece

Plastic pollution in oceans has become an increasing issue. Several people are not only protesting against it but also taking action to clean the oceans. Recently, to raise awareness about keeping the beaches clean and reducing plastic pollution, officials in Chennai set up an art installation made out of plastic from the ocean. The installation has been set up in Besant Nagar Beach and resembles a fish. Art installation from ocean plastic in Chennai.(Twitter/@supriyasahuias)

"We have put up this installation made with plastic waste retrieved from the ocean at Besant Nagar Beach in Chennai to mark the Mega Beach Clean-up programme organised today. It not only portrays the sad reality of pollution in our oceans but also raises an alarm about the serious threat to marine biodiversity," wrote IAS officer Supriya Sahu on Twitter. She also shared a video of the installation.

Watch the video here:

An individual wrote, "Great. More awareness and action are needed to stop plastics from being dumped into our seas & oceans. A lot more action is needed to stop polluting our rivers since these plastics float downstream only to choke freshwater, coastal & marine fish, birds, turtles, and so much more." A second added, "Good initiative. Please also avoid keeping eatable and other stalls inside Beach. They are the main reason for pollute. Recently I went to my all-time favorite marina and felt bad to see like that." "It's high time we realised our callousness and started living consciously. We need to keep our surroundings and the oceans clean. Should not make it a dumping ground for garbage," expressed a third.