Sarath Babu to be cremated in Chennai; Rajinikanth says ‘I lost my close friend’, Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR also remember him

Actor Sarath Babu, who died on Monday after multi-organ failure in a private hospital in Hyderabad, will be cremated on Tuesday in Chennai. Following the veteran’s demise, several celebrities such as Rajinikanth, Jr. NTR, Prakash Raj and Chiranjeevi took to social media to pay their tributes. Also read: Veteran actor Sarath Babu dies at 71 Sarath Babu's last rites will be performed on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Sarath Babu was rushed to AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad after his condition worsened. As per reports, Sarath Babu had contracted sepsis, which had impacted the functioning of kidneys, lungs, liver and other organs. He was put on a ventilator. On Monday, he died at the age of 71. As per Sarath Babu’s publicist, his mortal remains were shifted to Chennai on Tuesday morning for friends and family to pay their last respects. His funeral will take place around 2 PM on Tuesday.

Actor Rajinikanth remembered Sarath Babu as a ‘close friend’ and ‘wonderful man’. The translation of his tweet read: “Today, I lost my close friend and wonderful man Sarath Babu. It is an irreparable loss. May his soul rest in peace (sic).”

Jr. NTR tweeted: “Sad to hear about the passing of veteran actor Sarath Babu garu. His contributions to Indian cinema will be remembered forever. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family and friends. Om Shanti (sic).”

Actor Prakash Raj remembered Sarath Babu for his ‘warmth’ and ‘encouragement’. He tweeted: “Wonderful to have met this ever smiling soul. Will cherish his warmth and encouragement throughout my career.. thank you dearest #SarathBabu for everything . RIP (sic).”

Actor Chiranjeevi remembered Sarath Babu, who was his co-star in many films, for the ‘beauty’ and ‘sophistication’ in his performances. He wrote on Twitter in Telugu, “Silver screen 'Zamindar', popular actor. The news of Sarath Babu's death was shocking. He has earned a place in the hearts of the audience with his performance that exudes beauty and sophistication. I have a lot of connection with Shri Sarath Babu. He has been my co-star in many films. To his family members, My deepest condolences to all the fans. Oh peace (sic).” Chiranjeevi wrote.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON