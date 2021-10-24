Constable saves elderly woman trying to board moving train. Watch

If you follow the official Twitter handle of Indian Railways, chances are you have seen the different posts that warn people to not board or de-board a moving train. Still, contrary to the caution, there are people who try to do just that and often end up risking their lives. Just like this incident involving an elderly woman that took place at a station in Mumbai. A video of the incident shows how the woman slipped while trying to board a moving train but thankfully was rescued by a constable present at the platform.

The caption shared along with the video, when loosely translated from Hindi, explains more about the situation. It describes that the incident took place at Mumbai’s Sandhurst Road railway station. The 50-year-old woman slipped and was saved by Sapna Golkar, the constable on duty. The tweet ends with a caution.

Take a look at the video:

मुंबई के सैंडहर्स्ट रोड स्टेशन पर 50 वर्षीय महिला यात्री, चलती लोकल ट्रेन मे चढ़ने के प्रयास के दौरान पैर फिसलने से गिरते समय ड्यूटी पर तैनात महिला आरपीएफ आरक्षक सपना गोलकर द्वारा महिला यात्री की जान बचाकर सराहनीय कार्य किया। चलती ट्रेन में चढ़ने उतरने का प्रयास ना करें। pic.twitter.com/qiLCZ5qgBr — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) October 22, 2021

The video, since being shared about two days ago, has gathered more than 35,000 views and counting. The post has also accumulated various comments.

“Great job,” wrote an Instagram user. “I appreciate the RPF personnel. Really commendable work,” posted another. “Very good Work by RPF Personnel. Thanks,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?