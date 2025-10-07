Content creator Nalini Unagar says house help bought 3BHK flat, spent 4 lakh on furniture: ‘Magic of smart saving'

A content creator's post about her house help buying a ₹60 lakh apartment in Surat has gone viral on social media, sparking admiration and surprise online. The post, shared by X user Nalini Unagar, narrates how her domestic worker’s financial success left her “shocked” and “speechless”. Nalini Unagar said she was left “shocked” and “speechless”. (Representational image)

“My house help came in today looking really happy. She told me she just bought a 3BHK flat in Surat worth ₹60 lakhs, spent ₹4 lakh on furniture and took only a ₹10 lakh loan. I was honestly shocked,” Unagar wrote.

She went on to say that the surprise deepened when she learned that this wasn’t her house help’s first investment. “When I asked more, she mentioned that she already owns a two-floor house and a shop in the nearby Velanja village, both on rent. I just sat there speechless,” she said.

HT.com has reached out to Nalini Unagar for more details. This story will be updated once she responds.

Social media reactions

The post quickly caught the attention of social media users, sparking varied reactions. Some praised the woman’s financial discipline, while others said it showed how determination and savings can lead to financial independence regardless of one’s profession.

“Discipline & Continuity holds the key. Small efforts over long period of time yield greater results as against large efforts over a short time. Let’s not discount that she may be getting him from the family. Most often that’s the case which is complementing. Happy for her nonetheless,” one user wrote.

“Salaried employees are heavily taxed, while domestic helpers, street vendors, and similar workers often pay zero tax on their earnings. Over time, this allows them to save more and build assets faster than us,” commented another.

“Shows that financial freedom isn’t about income alone, but about planning and investing wisely,” wrote a third user, while another said, “Salute to the Maid, she still works, though all of this might not be from her maid salary.”

“Great example of financial wisdom.... managed her savings, expenses well... created multiple source of incomes... while continued to work hard as a house helper. Kudos to her,” expressed one user.