Home / Trending / Cop helps thirsty stray dog in Varanasi, wholesome post may melt your heart
trending

Cop helps thirsty stray dog in Varanasi, wholesome post may melt your heart

“If a man loves dogs, he is a good man. If dogs love a man, he is a good man! Incredible Banaras!” reads the caption by IPS officer Sukirti Madhav Mishra.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAY 09, 2021 05:49 PM IST
The image shows the policeman helping the stray dog in Varanasi.(Twitter@SukirtiMadhav)

Some instances of kindness shown by humans towards animals are what makes the Internet a happier place. And this post by IPS officer Sukirti Madhav Mishra is a perfect example of that kindness. Shared on Twitter, the post was originally shared by Police Media News, which shows a policeman from Varanasi helping out a dog. The share may fill your heart with unexplained joy.

“If a man loves dogs, he is a good man. If dogs love a man, he is a good man! Incredible Banaras!” reads the caption. The picture shows the policeman operating a handpump to let a thirsty stray dog drink water from it.

Take a look at the post?

Shared on May 7, the post has garnered over 25,000 likes and many reactions. The comments section was flooded with people lauding the policeman’s kind gesture. While many couldn’t stop pointing out how wholesome the scene was, others shared heart emojis to show their liking for the share.

What are your thoughts on this share?

Some instances of kindness shown by humans towards animals are what makes the Internet a happier place. And this post by IPS officer Sukirti Madhav Mishra is a perfect example of that kindness. Shared on Twitter, the post was originally shared by Police Media News, which shows a policeman from Varanasi helping out a dog. The share may fill your heart with unexplained joy.

“If a man loves dogs, he is a good man. If dogs love a man, he is a good man! Incredible Banaras!” reads the caption. The picture shows the policeman operating a handpump to let a thirsty stray dog drink water from it.

Take a look at the post?

Shared on May 7, the post has garnered over 25,000 likes and many reactions. The comments section was flooded with people lauding the policeman’s kind gesture. While many couldn’t stop pointing out how wholesome the scene was, others shared heart emojis to show their liking for the share.

What are your thoughts on this share?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
varanasi police stray dog
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Lockdown in Karnataka
Remdesivir
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP