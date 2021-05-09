Cop helps thirsty stray dog in Varanasi, wholesome post may melt your heart

Some instances of kindness shown by humans towards animals are what makes the Internet a happier place. And this post by IPS officer Sukirti Madhav Mishra is a perfect example of that kindness. Shared on Twitter, the post was originally shared by Police Media News, which shows a policeman from Varanasi helping out a dog. The share may fill your heart with unexplained joy.

“If a man loves dogs, he is a good man. If dogs love a man, he is a good man! Incredible Banaras!” reads the caption. The picture shows the policeman operating a handpump to let a thirsty stray dog drink water from it.

Take a look at the post?

Shared on May 7, the post has garnered over 25,000 likes and many reactions. The comments section was flooded with people lauding the policeman’s kind gesture. While many couldn’t stop pointing out how wholesome the scene was, others shared heart emojis to show their liking for the share.

What are your thoughts on this share?