Cop in Jammu and Kashmir carries elderly man on his back uphill to help him reach vaccination centre

Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh shared the video on Twitter.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 04, 2021 01:45 PM IST
An SPO carrying an elderly man in Jammu and Kashmir.(Twiiter/@DrJitendraSingh)

A policeman named Mohan Singh from district Reasi in Jammu and Kashmir is gaining tons of praise from netizens after a video of him helping an elderly man to get to a vaccination centre was shared online. Posted on Twitter by union minister Dr Jitendra Singh, the video shows the police official carrying the man on his back while climbing a hilly region.

“Proud of our frontline warrior SPO Mohan Singh from district #Reasi who helped 72 year old Abdul Gani by lifting him on his shoulder to get vaccinated,” the union minister wrote along while sharing the clip. His post is complete with the hashtag #IndiaFightsCorona.

Take a look at the incredible video:

Since being posted, the clip has gathered more than 6,600 views – and counting. The post has additionally accumulated nearly 500 likes. People have also shared appreciative comments.

“Salute the jawan,” wrote a Twitter user. “Great. This gentleman should be honoured, so that his moral gets boosted,” shared another. “I salute the gentleman, committed to the mission,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

