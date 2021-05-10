Home / Trending / Cops dance to Enjaai Enjaami at Chennai station, get thumbs up from tweeple. Wat
The video shared by PIB Tamil Nadu, shows a group of RPF personnel dancing to a popular song while wearing masks and gloves.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAY 10, 2021 05:36 PM IST
The image is a screengrab from the video shared by PIB Tamil Nadu showing the Chennai Railway station.(Twitter/@pibchennai)

Police departments and authorities are doing their part to make people aware of the rules to abide by to keep Covid-19 at bay. From sharing informative and entertaining posts, to doing a performance in public, their initiatives always grab the attention of netizens. This recent share by PIB Tamil Nadu featuring a group of RPF personnel dancing to a popular song is an entertaining addition to those posts. The clip shared on Twitter may leave you impressed.

“Chennai Railway Police viral dance performance to popular Enjaai Enjaami song to raise awareness about #COVID19 at MGR Chennai Central Railway station,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip. The video shows the group dancing to the popular song while wearing masks and gloves.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on May 9, the clip has garnered over 1,500 views and still counting. People were delighted to see the energy of the police personnel and appreciated their way of trying to spread awareness about the pandemic.

“Too good. Great to see a very vibrant performance. Kudos to RPF police personnel. Very entertaining. Thank you so much,” wrote a Twitter user. “So sweet it is to see the energy and concern. Kudos,” commented another.

“Let’s start everyday with this energy,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this post?

