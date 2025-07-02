‘Corporate majdoor’s dream’: Intern’s quirky idea lets entire office log off at 3 pm on Monday

A Delhi-based woman recently took to LinkedIn to share how an intern’s offhand calendar entry unexpectedly transformed an ordinary Monday into a cherished memory for her entire office. A light-hearted idea from an intern unexpectedly got approved, prompting a full office to leave work early.(Representational image/Pexels)

In a widely appreciated post, the woman, Albia Siddique, recounted, “An intern made our entire office leave at 3 pm. On a Monday. Earlier this month while putting together our topical calendar, she added Leave the Office Early Day. I spotted it. Got it approved. Post went live. Someone joked – ‘Wait… should we follow it too?’ We laughed. Then laughed a little less. And thought – what if?”

That spark of humour soon transformed into a full-fledged company-wide initiative. “So after giving it 38,598 thoughts I pitched it to the founder. An hour later, HR replied: ‘Cool. Everyone logs off at 3.’ Meetings? Cancelled. Slack? Silent. Desks? Empty by 3:01,” Siddique continued, calling it “the best Monday of the year.”

Check out the post here:

Internet hails intern's unexpected brilliance

The light-hearted post has resonated with thousands online, collecting over 5,000 likes and sparking a wave of admiration for the intern’s accidental stroke of genius.

One user called it, “Best employee of the year goes to the intern,” while another said, “Great to see someone finally recognising that productivity isn’t just about long hours — it’s about balance. This kind of mindset is what sets new trends and drives real innovation.”

Others couldn’t help but relate. “Was telling my boss about this the other day (in hopes for a Leave the Office Early Day next year). So cool,” one wrote.

Another quipped, “Corporate majdoor’s dream come true,” with someone else adding, “Not all heroes wear capes.”

Rounding out the praise, one user imagined the intern’s own reaction, writing, “The intern probably felt like the greatest decision maker on that fine Monday. Haha.”