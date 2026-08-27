'Corporate to dishwashing job’: Laid-off employee details 4-month job hunt struggle

A laid-off corporate employee has shared how he took up an $11-per-hour dishwashing job after struggling to find another corporate role. The 29-year-old man shared his experience in a Reddit post titled "From corporate to $11/h dishwashing job".

The man said that the prolonged unemployment has affected his mental health. (Pexels/Representational Image)

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"I (29M) was laid off from my corporate job in April with a nice severance package (9 months) and now collecting unemployment until November," the user wrote in the post.

The 29-year-old said that despite submitting more than 200 applications and attending over 15 interviews, he was still unable to find a job. The prolonged unemployment, he added, had affected his mental health and left him without any structure in his daily life.

"Dismayed and my mental health taking a nose dive, I lost all structure to my days and feeling useless. After 4 months being unemployed I still can't detach my identity from this constant need finding the next corporate gig I hated in the first place, just for the feeling of belonging," he wrote.

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The employee further said that he had been extremely frugal throughout his working life and had built an emergency fund that could support him for around five years. Despite having that financial cushion, he decided to take up a part-time dishwashing job starting the following week.

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"I never thought I'd come to this and I'm not doing this for the money, but to feel useful, in any way. To give structure to my days... or maybe I'm rationalizing this to myself," he wrote, adding that he hoped the experience would help him feel grounded and give his anxious mind a break for a few hours each day.

The experience also prompted him to reflect on retirement and his relationship with work. "If I were financially independent and retired, I wonder if I'd feel anxious about not knowing what to do with my time. Even after all my hobbies, there is still so much time left. And this constant, desperate urge to fill it with work," he said.

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He also expressed concern about his father, who has worked in the corporate sector for 30 years and is due to retire in three years. "I'm sure he'll feel even more lost than me," he wrote.

(Also Read: Ex-Google employee quits 9-5, returns to Punjab to grow organic food: ‘I wanted a different life’)

Social media reactions

The post resonated with several Reddit users, with some sharing similar experiences after being laid off.

One user wrote, "You never know - this may be therepeautic. I volunteered at a soup kitchen and did dishwashing duty. It actually felt productive and useful."

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"Was laid off from corporate around last yr and ended up doing all types of shit jobs since then. Glad to know I'm not alone," commented another.

"A lot of us hit that wall after a layoff, especially if you've performed at a high level for a longtime and you can't get back into the race quickly. After my layoff, I was fortunate enough to have a young kid at home to take care off and fill my day around. I have no hobbies and everything revolved around work. If I wasn't busy playing stay at home dad, I would have lost my mind. At least you're staying focused and maintaining structure," wrote a third user.

"I'm so sorry you're going through this. My confidence and mental health also suffered despite getting interviews etc. it's been 8 months since I was laid off (I took a 2-month break to deal with personal things). It feels extra hard to find a job right now that I decided to start a gig (dog walking) as soon as my UI benefits ran out," said another.

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"Your position is far better than you give credit for. 5 years of emergency fund is great asset. There is dignity is small jobs and those jobs have least stress," commented one user.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)