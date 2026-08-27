Ex-Google employee quits 9-5, returns to Punjab to grow organic food: ‘I wanted a different life’

What would make someone walk away from a Google job in Dublin, a career in advertising and a compensation package of around ₹83 lakh? For Mantaj Sidhu, it was the realisation that the corporate ladder he was climbing did not lead to a life he wanted. Mantaj Sidhu chose organic farming over his corporate career at Google. (Mantaj Sidhu)

After nearly five years at Google, Sidhu quit in 2022 and returned to Punjab. He eventually turned to organic farming, co-founding Gill Organics, a farm-to-table venture that grew out of his concerns about the food his own family was consuming.

“I could clearly see what the summit of that ladder looked like, and I realised that even if I put my head down and climbed all the way to the top, it wasn’t a peak I actually cared to reach,” Sidhu told HindustanTimes.com.

‘I was running up the wrong hill’ There was no single day when Sidhu decided he had had enough of corporate life. Instead, the feeling grew over time.

He joined Google Hyderabad in 2018 and later moved internally to its Dublin team, where he worked on Google Ads partnerships and business strategy for leading UK advertising agencies. The pandemic delayed his move to Ireland, and he worked remotely with the Dublin team for almost two years before moving to Dublin in late 2021.

By June 2022, Sidhu had started seriously considering a return to India. He resigned a few months later.

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Looking at people ahead of him in the corporate world also made him question where his own career was headed.

“Their daily routines, pressures and lives weren’t fundamentally different from mine, they just had bigger paychecks,” he said.

The realisation forced him to reconsider what he was working towards.

“The turning point was recognising that I was running up the wrong hill,” Sidhu said.