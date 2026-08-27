Radhika Merchant ties jalebi-shaped Rakhi to chef Vikas Khanna during NYC visit: 'I felt a part of me heal'

Radhika Merchant recently tied a jalebi-shaped Rakhi to celebrity chef Vikas Khanna during a visit to his New York restaurant, Bungalow, with Anant Ambani and his family. Radhika Merchant tied a jalebi-shaped Rakhi on Vikas Khanna’s wrist. (Instagram/@vikaskhannagroup)

Khanna gave the Ambani family a warm welcome at the restaurant and decorated the space with flowers for their visit. In a video shared on Instagram, the chef is seen cleaning the glass roof of Bungalow and arranging flower petals to spell "Vantara", Anant Ambani's animal welfare project.

The gathering took an emotional turn when Radhika tied a jalebi-shaped Rakhi on Khanna's wrist. Sharing a glimpse of the special moment on Instagram, the chef said that the gesture was something he would "carry in my heart forever".

"The whole world knows what the name Radhika means to me," Khanna wrote in his post.

Reflecting on the moment, he said, "Today, when Radhika tied a small jalebi shaped Rakhi on my wrist, something inside me shifted. For a moment, I felt a part of me heal."