Radhika Merchant ties jalebi-shaped Rakhi to chef Vikas Khanna during NYC visit: 'I felt a part of me heal'
Vikas Khanna gave the Ambani family a warm welcome at the restaurant and decorated the space with flowers for their visit.
Radhika Merchant recently tied a jalebi-shaped Rakhi to celebrity chef Vikas Khanna during a visit to his New York restaurant, Bungalow, with Anant Ambani and his family.
Khanna gave the Ambani family a warm welcome at the restaurant and decorated the space with flowers for their visit. In a video shared on Instagram, the chef is seen cleaning the glass roof of Bungalow and arranging flower petals to spell "Vantara", Anant Ambani's animal welfare project.
The gathering took an emotional turn when Radhika tied a jalebi-shaped Rakhi on Khanna's wrist. Sharing a glimpse of the special moment on Instagram, the chef said that the gesture was something he would "carry in my heart forever".
"The whole world knows what the name Radhika means to me," Khanna wrote in his post.
Reflecting on the moment, he said, "Today, when Radhika tied a small jalebi shaped Rakhi on my wrist, something inside me shifted. For a moment, I felt a part of me heal."
Watch the video below:
(Also Read: Nita Ambani gifts peacock brooch to TIME100 honorary chef Vikas Khanna in New York. Watch)
Vikas Khanna celebrates Rakhi with Ambanis
In the caption of the post, Khanna also spoke about his admiration for Anant and his work at Vantara.
"What an amazing day. I have always admired and deeply respected Anant Ambani for his extraordinary work at Vantara. Beyond the scale of what he has created, I have always found him to be an incredibly compassionate human being, with a genuine love and commitment towards animals and their protection. Hosting Anant and his family at Bungalow meant the world to me," Vikas Khanna wrote.
He also described this Rakhi season as a period of remembrance. "This Rakhi season has been so much about remembrance for me with everyday guests tying so many rakhis on my wrist. It is about the people we love, what they leave behind, and how their presence continues to live within us," he wrote.
Thanking Radhika for the gesture, Khanna added, "Some moments cannot be planned. Some blessings simply arrive when you need them most. Thank you, Radhika, for a little thread that carried such an enormous meaning for me."
"A day of gratitude, remembrance, family and healing," the chef concluded.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More