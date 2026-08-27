Google and Microsoft go all out for Onam with traditional sadyas and games

Onam is a vibrant harvest festival celebrated with immense enthusiasm, marking the homecoming of King Mahabali. Features like intricate floral carpets, elaborate traditional feasts, and lively games unite people in joyous harmony. Google and Microsoft went all out for Onam with traditional sadyas and games, transforming corporate spaces into festive hubs. Employees gathered in traditional attire to take part in the grand celebrations. Onam celebrations at Google and Microsoft. (Instagram/@sakshibhuraa, @n4v_xxth)

A techie shared a video on Instagram and wrote, “Microsoft Onam celebrations 26’.” The video beautifully captures the tech office campus, decorated.

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The video captures employees dressed in traditional attire as they celebrate across the campus. It highlights a spirited game of tug-of-war between two teams before showcasing the delicious, elaborate feast served to the staff.