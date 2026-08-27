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Google and Microsoft go all out for Onam with traditional sadyas and games

The Onam celebrations at Google and Microsoft prompted people to share varied responses.

Updated on: Aug 27, 2026, 15:56:09 IST
By HT Trending Desk
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Onam is a vibrant harvest festival celebrated with immense enthusiasm, marking the homecoming of King Mahabali. Features like intricate floral carpets, elaborate traditional feasts, and lively games unite people in joyous harmony. Google and Microsoft went all out for Onam with traditional sadyas and games, transforming corporate spaces into festive hubs. Employees gathered in traditional attire to take part in the grand celebrations.

Onam celebrations at Google and Microsoft. (Instagram/@sakshibhuraa, @n4v_xxth)
Onam celebrations at Google and Microsoft. (Instagram/@sakshibhuraa, @n4v_xxth)

A techie shared a video on Instagram and wrote, “Microsoft Onam celebrations 26’.” The video beautifully captures the tech office campus, decorated.

Also Read: Anand Mahindra recalls waiting eagerly for Onam sadya at Ooty boarding school: 'Most vivid memory'

The video captures employees dressed in traditional attire as they celebrate across the campus. It highlights a spirited game of tug-of-war between two teams before showcasing the delicious, elaborate feast served to the staff.

Another clip captures the celebrations at Google. Shared with “Happy Onam,” the video starts with two traditionally dressed men. The video then shows tasty food and beautiful decorations throughout the office.

Also Read: Malavika Mohanan: Onam is a day to celebrate my Malayali roots

The videos prompted various comments, including some who reacted using heart emoticons.

  • HT Trending Desk
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Trending Desk

    The Trending Desk at HindustanTimes.com is a team of writers covering stories that spark conversations across the internet, from viral moments and celebrity updates to everyday news that gets people talking. Stay tuned for the latest buzz, trends and social media highlights.Read More

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