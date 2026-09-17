‘I’m talented, I’ll find a job’: 45-year-old turns months of job hunting into a one-man show

Job hunting can be frustrating, especially when applications end in repeated rejections. For 45-year-old Tim Millard, months of job searching took an unexpected turn when he decided to turn his experience into a one-man show. What began as a difficult search for work eventually became a comedy performance about unemployment and rejection. Man uses comedy to talk about his job search. (CNBC Make It)

According to CNBC Make It, Millard had been unemployed for months after being laid off from his job in July 2025. He had worked as a multimedia content producer for an Atlanta-based consumer research and review platform for six years before losing his job.

45-year-old turns job rejections into comedy Millard initially felt confident that he would find another job quickly. He had experience, skills and a strong work background. But after a couple of months without success, that confidence began to fade.

He eventually applied for at least 300 jobs while taking on freelance work to cover his expenses. He described the job search as “demoralising, dehumanising and depressing”.

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One night, he received yet another rejection email. During his show, he recreated the moment for the audience.

“Ah! Rejected, yet again,” he said before joking about the familiar structure of rejection emails. He described how companies often begin by thanking applicants, followed by the message that another candidate was selected and finally a suggestion to check their careers page for future opportunities.

A friend later suggested that Millard turn his experience into a stand-up show for the Atlanta Fringe Festival. He was initially unsure but eventually decided to give it a shot.

He submitted an outline in January 2026 and was accepted. That left him with another problem: he now had to write the show.

‘I’m still going to talk about this’ Millard began writing short pieces about different parts of unemployment, from visiting the labour office to watching bills pile up while continuing to look for work.

He eventually performed his show, titled “After Careful Consideration”, at the 2026 Atlanta Fringe Festival. He performed it five times, with the first show attracting around 25 people.

The response made him realise that his experience was not unique. Several audience members approached him afterwards and told him they were also dealing with unemployment, either themselves or through a partner.

According to CNBC Make It, Millard said one of the most meaningful parts of the experience was hearing from people who felt they could not openly discuss their struggles because of shame.

“Even after I find a job, I’m still going to talk about this,” he said, adding that he wants to highlight the human toll of unemployment.

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Millard is still looking for work, but he is trying new ways to make connections. Recently, he set up a table near a popular Atlanta walking path, handed out free water bottles and included copies of his CV.

His sign read: “You need water. I need a job. Let’s help each other out.”

For Millard, it is another way of getting his story in front of people instead of sending another application into the void.