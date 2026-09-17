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16-year-old stabbed to death after row over bike silencer noise in Hoshiarpur

A 16-year-old boy died after a clash between youths in Dadian village, stemming from a dispute over noisy motorcycle modifications. Police are investigating.

Updated on: Sep 17, 2026, 16:22:28 IST
By Harpreet Kaur
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Hoshiarpur: A 16-year-old boy died on Thursday at the Hoshiarpur Civil Hospital after being critically injured in a group clash at Dadian village on Wednesday night.

A 16-year-old boy died on Thursday at the Hoshiarpur Civil Hospital after being critically injured in a group clash at Dadian village on Wednesday night. (Representational photo)
A 16-year-old boy died on Thursday at the Hoshiarpur Civil Hospital after being critically injured in a group clash at Dadian village on Wednesday night. (Representational photo)

The victim, a resident of Dadian village, was initially rushed to Tanda Civil Hospital before being referred to Hoshiarpur due to his deteriorating condition.

According to Tanda station house officer (SHO) Amarjit Kaur, the clash erupted after youths from Dadian and neighbouring Sallan villages got into an argument over motorcycle nuisance, specifically accusing each other of modifying bike exhausts to create firecracker-like sounds (patakas).

“The altercation turned violent, leaving several youths from both sides injured. The victim suffered a stab wound to his abdomen from a sharp-edged weapon, though the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem,” the SHO said.

Police have registered a case and launched a hunt to arrest those involved.

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Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/16-year-old Stabbed To Death After Row Over Bike Silencer Noise In Hoshiarpur
Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/16-year-old Stabbed To Death After Row Over Bike Silencer Noise In Hoshiarpur
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