Anand Mahindra recalls waiting eagerly for Onam sadya at Ooty boarding school: 'Most vivid memory'
Anand Mahindra shared his memories of Onam, recalling the festival's grand feast and the excitement surrounding the traditional sadya during his school days.
Onam, one of Kerala's most celebrated festivals, is marked by vibrant traditions, elaborate feasts and cultural festivities across the state. From the traditional Onam sadya to the spectacular boat races, the festival brings communities together in celebration.
Industrialist Anand Mahindra recently shared his memories of Onam, recalling the festival's grand feast and the excitement surrounding the traditional sadya during his school days.
"For most of us, Onam's most vivid memory is the Sadhya. Certainly true for me," Mahindra said in a post on X. Recalling his time at a boarding school in Ooty, he said students would eagerly await the Onam feast. "Certainly true for me. At boarding school in Ooty, we eagerly awaited the Onam feast & above all, the payasam," he wrote.
However, Mahindra said the most vibrant image of the festival for him was Vallam Kali, Kerala's famous snake boat race. Sharing a video showcasing Onam celebrations on the state's backwaters, he highlighted the sight of the long, narrow boats cutting through the water as hundreds of rowers moved in unison.
"Perhaps the most vibrant image of Onam is Vallam Kali with those magnificent, arrow-like snake boats slicing through Kerala's waters. Hundreds of oars. But one rhythm. One direction," Mahindra wrote, describing the spectacle as "a spectacular reminder of what we can achieve when we pull together."
He concluded his post by wishing people on the occasion of Onam: “Happy Onam to you all.”
The post drew reactions from social media users, with many joining Mahindra in extending Onam wishes.
"Greetings on the occasion to you all too sir!" one user wrote.
"Payasam wins every year for me too. That snake boat image says more about teamwork than any strategy deck could," commented another.
"Beautiful India is known for its diverse and beautiful cultures. Happy Onam to everyone!" wrote a third user.
(Also Read: French woman's first-ever Onam Sadhya experience in Delhi goes viral: 'Ate too much, no regrets')
Onam celebrations
Onam, the auspicious Hindu festival, is celebrated for ten days across South India, especially in Kerala, and is known for its message of prosperity, togetherness and community spirit. It signals the start of the harvest season and the close of the monsoon.
During this time, people prepare elaborate feasts known as Onasadya, decorate their homes with floral designs called Pookalam, and welcome the legendary King Mahabali back to Earth with devotion and joy.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More