Anand Mahindra recalls waiting eagerly for Onam sadya at Ooty boarding school: 'Most vivid memory'

Onam, one of Kerala's most celebrated festivals, is marked by vibrant traditions, elaborate feasts and cultural festivities across the state. From the traditional Onam sadya to the spectacular boat races, the festival brings communities together in celebration. Mahindra said the most vibrant image of the festival for him was Vallam Kali. (Bloomberg)

Industrialist Anand Mahindra recently shared his memories of Onam, recalling the festival's grand feast and the excitement surrounding the traditional sadya during his school days.

"For most of us, Onam's most vivid memory is the Sadhya. Certainly true for me," Mahindra said in a post on X. Recalling his time at a boarding school in Ooty, he said students would eagerly await the Onam feast. "Certainly true for me. At boarding school in Ooty, we eagerly awaited the Onam feast & above all, the payasam," he wrote.

However, Mahindra said the most vibrant image of the festival for him was Vallam Kali, Kerala's famous snake boat race. Sharing a video showcasing Onam celebrations on the state's backwaters, he highlighted the sight of the long, narrow boats cutting through the water as hundreds of rowers moved in unison.

"Perhaps the most vibrant image of Onam is Vallam Kali with those magnificent, arrow-like snake boats slicing through Kerala's waters. Hundreds of oars. But one rhythm. One direction," Mahindra wrote, describing the spectacle as "a spectacular reminder of what we can achieve when we pull together."

He concluded his post by wishing people on the occasion of Onam: “Happy Onam to you all.”