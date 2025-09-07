French woman's first-ever Onam Sadhya experience in Delhi goes viral: 'Ate too much, no regrets'

Onam is one of India’s biggest festivals, filled with colours, traditions, and joy. At the heart of this festival is the Onam Sadhya, a grand vegetarian feast served on banana leaves. The meal typically includes 26 dishes, ranging from spicy curries to sweet payasams. Now, a French woman has gone viral for sharing her first-ever experience of enjoying this traditional feast. Onam Sadhya is a grand vegetarian feast served on banana leaves. (X/@juliachaigneau)

Julia Chaigneau, who has been living in India for nearly two years, shared her excitement on X after relishing an Onam Sadhya in New Delhi. Posting pictures of herself enjoying the elaborate spread, she wrote, “I don’t know how I survived 20 years of my life without Indian food!”

“Today I went for Onam Sadhya for the first time. It was incredible with so many new different flavours. I ate way too much but no regrets life is good. Now I can take a nap,” she added.

Julia praised for embracing Indian culture

Julia’s candid tweet struck a chord with Indians online, with many lauding her for embracing the culture and celebrating the festival like a true local.

“Good, that you gave it a try, and you tasted it. It is one of the best vegetarian foods you can get to eat, with all the ingredients homemade and tasty. You have a mix of dishes and it runs to 28 items that are served on a banana Leaf. This is the harvest festival celebrated across the state of Kerala, irrespective of Caste, colour, or Creed. Happy Onam wishes to you,” one user wrote.

“That's the beauty of India. On which side you go the food will always amaze you,” commented another.

“Visited 90 countries amazing food every where but India is on another level when it comes to food. India is special because you get 90 kinds of food in one country. Across India the variety, the spices is just incredible. Amazing India,” shared a third user.

“Julia, now that you've fallen for onam sadhya, it’s only fair we give you a proper malayali name… I vote for Julie Kutty!” jokingly wrote another.