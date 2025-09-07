Search
Sun, Sept 07, 2025
New Delhi oC

French woman's first-ever Onam Sadhya experience in Delhi goes viral: 'Ate too much, no regrets'

ByBhavya Sukheja
Published on: Sept 07, 2025 01:58 pm IST

Julia Chaigneau, who has been living in India for nearly two years, shared pictures of herself enjoying the elaborate spread.

Onam is one of India’s biggest festivals, filled with colours, traditions, and joy. At the heart of this festival is the Onam Sadhya, a grand vegetarian feast served on banana leaves. The meal typically includes 26 dishes, ranging from spicy curries to sweet payasams. Now, a French woman has gone viral for sharing her first-ever experience of enjoying this traditional feast.

Onam Sadhya is a grand vegetarian feast served on banana leaves. (X/@juliachaigneau)
Onam Sadhya is a grand vegetarian feast served on banana leaves. (X/@juliachaigneau)

Julia Chaigneau, who has been living in India for nearly two years, shared her excitement on X after relishing an Onam Sadhya in New Delhi. Posting pictures of herself enjoying the elaborate spread, she wrote, “I don’t know how I survived 20 years of my life without Indian food!”

“Today I went for Onam Sadhya for the first time. It was incredible with so many new different flavours. I ate way too much but no regrets life is good. Now I can take a nap,” she added.

Also Read: ‘France is not as safe as India’: Woman reveals why she relocated to Gujarat

Julia praised for embracing Indian culture

Julia’s candid tweet struck a chord with Indians online, with many lauding her for embracing the culture and celebrating the festival like a true local.

“Good, that you gave it a try, and you tasted it. It is one of the best vegetarian foods you can get to eat, with all the ingredients homemade and tasty. You have a mix of dishes and it runs to 28 items that are served on a banana Leaf. This is the harvest festival celebrated across the state of Kerala, irrespective of Caste, colour, or Creed. Happy Onam wishes to you,” one user wrote.

“That's the beauty of India. On which side you go the food will always amaze you,” commented another.

“Visited 90 countries amazing food every where but India is on another level when it comes to food. India is special because you get 90 kinds of food in one country. Across India the variety, the spices is just incredible. Amazing India,” shared a third user.

“Julia, now that you've fallen for onam sadhya, it’s only fair we give you a proper malayali name… I vote for Julie Kutty!” jokingly wrote another.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / French woman's first-ever Onam Sadhya experience in Delhi goes viral: 'Ate too much, no regrets'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On