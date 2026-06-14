'Cost of convenience in India': Mumbai man compares 350 app haircut with 60 local salon visit, sparks discussion

A Mumbai-based man has sparked a discussion online after comparing the cost of an at-home haircut booked through an app with a haircut from a nearby local salon, arguing that consumers are often paying more for convenience than for the service itself.

The user said that the additional ₹300 he would have spent through the app was essentially the price of convenience. (Unsplash/Representational image)

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Taking to X, Anirudh Kejriwal recounted booking a haircut through Urban Company for around ₹350 shortly after moving to a new neighbourhood. He said that he was not particularly fond of the idea of turning his living room into a temporary salon but opted for the service because the nearest barbershop listed on Google Maps appeared to be 1.5 km away.

However, the appointment did not go as planned. Anirudh said that the hairstylist called to inform him that his two-wheeler had broken down and that he would be several hours late. Since he would not be available later in the day, Anirudh said that he decided to cancel the booking and step outside in search of an alternative.

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{{^usCountry}} What transpired next surprised him. “Just went downstairs hoping to find something. And there, tucked between two shops, was a tiny saloon I’d walked past without noticing,” Anirudh wrote, revealing that he got a haircut there for ₹60 and was back home within 20 minutes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What transpired next surprised him. “Just went downstairs hoping to find something. And there, tucked between two shops, was a tiny saloon I’d walked past without noticing,” Anirudh wrote, revealing that he got a haircut there for ₹60 and was back home within 20 minutes. {{/usCountry}}

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Reflecting on the experience, he argued that the additional ₹300 he would have spent through the app was essentially the price of convenience. “ ₹300 extra was the price for convenience at home. Nearly 6x the actual price,” he wrote.

“And this is the thing about India specifically - the ‘expensive’ app and the ‘cheap’ guy on the street aren’t different quality tiers. They are often the same skill, same hands, same result,” he added.

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Anirudh further said that platforms such as Urban Company, Swiggy, Zomato and Blinkit have built successful businesses by simplifying logistics and reducing effort for consumers.

“The platform just charges you for the convenience of not having to find and travel. And that’s not a criticism - that IS the business model. Swiggy, Zomato, Urban Company, Blinkit have built genuinely brilliant products. Their entire value proposition is owning the last mile between you and your couch. Convenience is the product. You are not overpaying for a haircut - you are paying for not having to think about the logistics,” he said.

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(Also Read: ₹39,000 for scratching parked car, gets ₹18,000 refund after 2 years">Indian woman in Dubai pays ₹39,000 for scratching parked car, gets ₹18,000 refund after 2 years)

What did social media say?

The post resonated with many social media users, who shared their own views on paying extra for convenience.

One user wrote, “I started using UC for haircuts because I don't want to waste potentially 2-3 hours in a salon waiting for my turn and/or listening to music (noise, actually) that makes me feel as if someone is pounding my chest while I wait for my turn. It's definitely a convenience though.”

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“It really is cost of convenience, but something I don't mind paying. I remember days as a kid where you go to salon on Sunday and wait for an hour for your turn + queue jumps. The salon now comes to you! For once a month, I will take the deal,” commented another.

“Person coming to your place...gives his time as well....commuting costs...everything...plus money to run the app..all adds up...labor of 20 mins km salon..with u waiting..vs making it to your house at specific time...all add up dear,” wrote a third user.

“These apps are people driven so as the experience ! Professionalism cannot be enforced but built from culture, education and upbringing. It's a high time business to understand this and push on social training other than skill development! Don't use OLA & Uber if time is imp!” said another.

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