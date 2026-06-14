Indian woman in Dubai pays ₹39,000 for scratching parked car, gets ₹18,000 refund after 2 years

An Indian woman living in Dubai has caught the internet’s attention after sharing a story about honesty that began with a parking mishap and ended with an unexpected refund 2 years later. Taking to Instagram, Mallika Boobna recounted the incident, saying that “this can only happen in Dubai”. Boobna said that she received a message from the woman, whose number she still had saved as “Julia (car I hit)”. (Instagram/@mallikaindubai)

In the video, Boobna recalled that on her very first day of driving in Dubai, she accidentally scratched another car while parking. The vehicle suffered visible damage, including scratches and chipped paint.

Boobna said that she was unable to find the owner, so she left a note with her contact details and an apology. She asked the person to get in touch so they could resolve the matter.

The Indian expat recounted that when the car owner eventually contacted her, she learned that the vehicle was a rental car. She said that the woman sympathised with her situation and explained that the damage would have to be reported or compensated according to the rental company’s rules.

Boobna said that she agreed to pay 1,500 dirhams (around ₹39,000) - the amount she was told the repair would cost. However, the story took an unexpected turn 2 years later.

In the clip, Boobna said that she recently received a message from the woman, whose number she still had saved as “Julia (car I hit)”. She said that Julia informed her that she had recently returned the rental car and discovered that the actual damage charge was only 800 dirhams (around ₹21,000).

As a result, she owed Boobna 700 dirhams (approximately ₹18,000) and wanted to return the difference.

“I sent her my bank details and now I have the money already,” Boobna said, adding that the 2 are now planning to meet for coffee.

Reflecting on the experience, Boobna concluded the video saying, “People like that exist and it can only happen in Dubai. It is insane”.