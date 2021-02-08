Home / Trending / Couple carries lost doggo for 10 km, reunites her with owners. Video is heart-melting
Couple carries lost doggo for 10 km, reunites her with owners. Video is heart-melting

The video shows the doggo decked up in warm clothes while being carried downhill by the couple.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:54 PM IST
The image shows the doggo being carried downhill.(Twitter/@joypatrica)

Heart-melting, tear-jerking and wholesome- these are the few adjectives to describe the wonderful rescue story shared by Twitter user Joy. The video shared in the post features the rescue story of a doggo that got lost in the Wicklow mountains in Ireland. After watching the clip you may find yourself reaching for some tissues.

“My work colleague lost her Labrador 2 weeks ago in the Wicklow mountains. A couple found her and saved her life. They made this video of her rescue. Now reunited with her family,” explains the caption shared alongside the video. The clip starts with a shot of the rescued doggo being carefully carried by the couple. The doggo was even dressed in a warm and comfortable coat.

Take a look at the share:

Shared on February 8, the clip has garnered over 3.3 lakh views and tons of comments. Netizens lauded the kindness of the couple and expressed relief and happiness for the doggo’s reunify with its humans. Some also shared their stories of pet rescues.

What are your thoughts on this heartening rescue story?

