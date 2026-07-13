Couple flies from Bengaluru to Toronto to welcome grandchild, daughter's post wins hearts

Pregnancy often comes with a mix of excitement and uncertainty, and for many, the presence of family makes all the difference. One woman shared an emotional moment from her third trimester after her parents travelled thousands of kilometres from Bengaluru to Toronto to be by her side before the birth of her first child.

The emotional reunion captured the comfort of having family. (Instagram/@that.kannadathi.in.canada)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The post was shared on Instagram by Divya, who documented the emotional reunion with her parents after they arrived in Canada.

'I became their little girl again'

Sharing the video, Divya wrote, "About to become a mother, but the moment I saw my parents, I became their little girl again.

"They flew all the way from Bengaluru to Toronto during my third trimester just to be here, take care of their daughter and wait with us to welcome their grandchild.

"No matter how old we grow, no matter how far away we live, there is a kind of comfort that only Amma and Appa can bring.

(Also Read: ₹40,000/month IT job, doubles his earnings">‘Freedom nahi tha’: Cab driver quits ₹40,000/month IT job, doubles his earnings)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} "From their daughter to a mother-to-be, and from my parents to grandparents. Life really has come full circle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "From their daughter to a mother-to-be, and from my parents to grandparents. Life really has come full circle. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

"Welcome to Canada, Amma and Appa. Now I feel like everything is going to be okay, and I can relax and hibernate."

The touching message struck a chord with many people, especially those living away from home, who said they understood the reassurance that only parents can provide during important moments in life.

Watch the full video below:

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

How did social media react?

Many users filled the comments section with warm wishes for the family and shared their admiration for the heartfelt reunion.

"Oh my God, this video and their pure smiles," one user wrote.

Another commented, "Can't wait to meet Uncle and Aunty."

(Also Read: 'I was ready for this': Man laid off after 12 years in IT says everyone should have a Plan B)

"Be happy, Divya. Happy times. Enjoy the warmth and time with your family," read another comment.

A fourth user wrote, "Exciting times ahead!"

Several others congratulated the parents-to-be and wished the family well as they prepared to welcome the newest member.