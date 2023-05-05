Couple gets married amid heavy rainfall, netizens call it a 'dream'

Imagine, you're all set to get married. You've prepared for your big day for months. And then, on the wedding day, a heavy downpour takes over your venue. What would you do in such a situation? Will you proceed with the wedding or halt until the rain stops? When a couple faced this situation, they simply decided to get married while it rained!

Couple gets married while it rained.(Instagram/@anchor_jk)

In a video shared by Instagram user @anchor_jk, you can see a wedding venue with full decorations. It seems like there is a power cut at the venue due to rain. Despite that, the bride and groom make an entry. Several dancers around the couple can also be seen performing.

Watch the video below:

This video was shared one day ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed 1.3 million times. The share has also received several comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "God bless them. Lots of love." A second posted, "Omg, omg omg, it's a dream!! God bless you both, dear." A third shared, "This scene created a beautiful scenery in my mind...and the song is suitable for this scene. If you think that rain destroyed your function so, stop thinking. Actually, nature is blessing to you both to live together forever." "Appreciation for the background dancers, who were performing in this rain too. And best wishes to the couple too. Wishing them amazing life ahead.

