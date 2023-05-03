Vanitha Vijaykumar says she was ‘never legally married to' late ex Peter Paul: ‘I am not mourning any loss’

Actor Vanitha Vijaykumar’s ex-partner, Peter Paul, died recently. Following his demise, she took to social media to share an emotional post without quoting his name. Several media reports quoted Vanitha’s statement and wrote that she was mourning the loss of her ‘ex-husband’. She has now shared a clarification on Instagram in which she said that she was not 'legally' married to Peter and that she was not his wife. Also read: Vanitha Vijaykumar marries Peter Paul in Christian ceremony, her daughters Jovika and Jayanitha are bridesmaids. See pics Vanitha Vijaykumar has shared a clarification about her former partner.

Peter was said to be Vanitha’s third husband. The couple reportedly got married in an intimate ceremony in June 2020. However, Vanitha walked out of the marriage in just four months when she learnt Peter had not divorced his first wife.

In her latest Instagram post, she clarified that she was briefly in a relationship with Peter in 2020. The post read: “Ok after a lot of patience and thought whether to react or not, I have no choice but to remind all media, press and news channels. With all due respects, I was never legally married to Peter Paul. We were in a brief relationship in 2020 which ended the same year. I am not his wife and he is not my husband. Stop spreading news that my husband died. I am very much legally single and don’t have a husband and am not mourning any loss. I am currently very happy and living my life to the fullest. This is a humble kind request.”

Following his demise last week, she had shared a cryptic post which read: “My mom once taught me God helps those who help themselves. It's definitely a lesson everyone should learn. When in crossroads, people make their own choices of path. I am sure you found peace after battling the demons you were facing and the trauma you went through. As sad as I feel for your parting from this world, I know you are definitely in a better place and you finally found your peace be happy wherever you are."

Vanitha rose to fame with her participation in Tamil Bigg Boss a few years ago. She has also worked in a few Tamil films.

