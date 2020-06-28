Vanitha Vijaykumar marries Peter Paul in Christian ceremony, her daughters Jovika and Jayanitha are bridesmaids. See pics

regional-movies

Actor Vanitha Vijaykumar married her fiancé, filmmaker Peter Paul, on Saturday evening in a traditional Christian ceremony. The couple exchanged marital vows in Chennai, in the presence of family and a few close friends. Pictures of the lockdown wedding are going viral online.

While Vanitha wore an off-shoulder wedding with floral detail, Peter was dressed in a black suit. Her daughters, Jovika and Jayanitha, were her bridesmaids.

This is Vanitha’s third marriage. She was previously married to television actor Akash, with whom she has son Vijay Sri Hari and daughter Jovika, and businessman Anand Jay Rajan, with whom she has daughter Jayanitha.

Earlier, in a detailed statement, Vanitha said, “I truly believe everyone deserves a chance in love even after all the bitter experiences in my life deep inside I believed in the institution of marriage. When two people love each other, it’s the beginning of a relationship. But when they decide to marry, it’s a celebration of their life together and an announcement of their serious commitment to the world.”

Talking about how she fell in love with Peter, Vanitha said, “He walked out of my dream into my life. He filled the void I never knew existed. Surprisingly I felt secure and complete around him. He stepped in as a friend and helped me when I was lost without any technical help and support for my YouTube channel during the lockdown. He made things happen in such a way that I was at ease, so calm, stress free and felt taken care of.”

Vanitha said that when Peter proposed, she told him that her children needed to approve of the man in her life. She revealed that they welcomed him with open arms. “You all know my children have been my priority always. When he asked for my hand in marriage I was speechless. (Deep inside I was screaming yes though) I told him my children need to approve. And when he spoke to them, they screamed yes. Tears welled my eyes when my daughters said this was the best thing that has happen to me and they want him in their lives as well,” she said.

Vanitha made her big screen debut opposite Vijay in the Tamil romantic drama Chandralekha. She then acted in Manikkam (Tamil), Hitler Brothers (Malayalam) and Devi (Telugu) before taking a sabbatical to focus on her marriage and family. She made a comeback in 2013 with Naan Rajavaga Pogiren. She also participated in the reality shows Bigg Boss Tamil and Cook With Comali last year.

