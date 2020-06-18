e-paper
Tamil actor Vanitha Vijaykumar to tie the knot on June 27 at her home

Tamil actor Vanitha Vijaykumar to tie the knot on June 27 at her home

Vanitha Vijaykumar of Bigg Boss Tamil is all set to get married to filmmaker Peter Paul. This will be her third marriage.

regional-movies Updated: Jun 18, 2020 19:58 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Vanitha Vijaykumar was seen on Bigg Boss Tamil.
Vanitha Vijaykumar was seen on Bigg Boss Tamil.
         

Actor Vanitha Vijaykumar, who was seen in the latest edition of Tamil Bigg Boss, announced on Thursday that she’s all set to get married to filmmaker Peter Paul. She revealed that the wedding will take place at her residence in Chennai on June 27. It will be a low-key affair and will be attended by close friends and family. She added in her statement that all the necessary safety guidelines issued by the government will be followed.

“When he asked for my hand in marriage, I was speechless (Deep inside, I was screaming yes though). I told him my children need to approve. And when he spoke to them, they screamed yes. Tears welled my eyes when my daughters said this was the best thing that has happened to me, and they want him in their lives as well,” the actor said in the statement which she shared on Twitter.

 

Vanitha met Paul when she was setting up her YouTube channel and he helped her in the process. Both hit it off quite well. This will be Vanitha’s third marriage. She has two children from her previous marriages.

Eldest daughter of veteran Tamil actor Vijaykumar, Vanitha made her acting debut opposite actor Vijay in 1995 Tamil film Chandralekha. Some of her other films include Manikkam, Hitler Brothers and Devi.

In 2013, she made a comeback with Tamil film Naan Rajavaga Pogiren and also worked in another Tamil film Summa Nachunu Irruku in the same year.

She has also worked in television and has been associated with Tamil shows such as Galatta Sirippu, Chandralekha and Kalakka Povathu Yaaru.

