Millie Bobby Brown uses Instagram to help dogs find forever homes

Millie Bobby Brown is someone who loves dogs. She also has several fur-ever best friends in her life. The Stranger Things actor’s Instagram is filled with videos and images of her pooch babies. However, that’s not all. She also uses Instagram to help other dogs to get adopted and find forever homes. Millie Bobby Brown posted pictures with two rescue dogs on Instagram.(Instagram/@milliebobbybrown)

Here’s a post where she urged people to find a permanent home for two very cute dogs named Cindy and Sandy. “This is Cindy and Sandy! The cutest girls ever. They all have so much love in their heart, they just need a permanent home! It only takes one home to change their life,” the Enola Holmes actor wrote as she posted two images with the cute pooches.

Take a look at the post:

“Their stories make my heart break. They have personalities that are so special and unique. they smile despite their past and the humans that have let them down, mistreated them, abandoned them, or neglected them. I post this because all they need is one, open and loving home. That accepts them, buys them a toy, gives them a bath, and teaches them what love is,” she shared in yet another post. Alongside, she also shared pictures of different dogs.

“These sweet babies are all up for adoption!” she simply posted in a third share. Furthermore, she also shared images of the adorable dogs.

All her posts received several likes and comments from people. While some enquired about the adoption process, others thanked her for supporting adoption of rescue dogs.

Here’s how some Instagram users reacted:

“Thank you for supporting this animal rescue program and using your Instagram feed in so many positive ways,” posted an Instagram user. “Best way to use your Instagram. I love it,” commented another. “Your affection for animals is so cute. thank you for helping them,” expressed a third. “I love how passionate you are about dog adoption,” shared a fourth. “I love you so much. As someone who volunteers with animals I appreciate all you do for them,” wrote a fifth.