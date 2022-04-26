Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Groom helps his bride get ready on wedding day. Video will make you go aww
trending

Groom helps his bride get ready on wedding day. Video will make you go aww

The video shows the groom helping his bride get ready on their wedding day and it is adorable to watch. 
A screengrab of the video of the couple getting ready on their wedding day. (_kritikamal_/Instagram )
Published on Apr 26, 2022 04:05 PM IST
ByGurjant Pannu

It is the wedding season and you must have come across many videos on social media about couples showcasing their love. It looks like Cupid has struck many people and their videos are full of love and affection. Like this video posted on Instagram that shows a couple getting ready on their wedding day which is really adorable to watch. The video shows the groom helping his bride get ready on their wedding day and it would definitely bring a smile to your face. 

It was posted by the couple account belonging to Kritika and Kamal on April 15. The video has got over 50,000 views so far. “Always there for me,” says the text on the video along with the hashtag ourweddingday. It shows the groom blow-drying the hair of the bride as they both are dressed in their wedding attire. 

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

The comments section of the post was filled with heart and fire emojis.

“So sweet and lovely,” commented an Instagram user. “Couple goals,” posted another.

The couple got married after a relationship of seven years. One of their videos posted on March 2 from their wedding day had garnered 1.9 million views.

Watch the video below:

“Congratulations!! both of you, wish you a very happiest 7 years of your relationship,” an Instagram user had commented. “Congratulations and stay happy,” said another.

The couple lives in Nevada, USA. They have over one lakh followers on Instagram.

What do you think about this adorable couple?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP