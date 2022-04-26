Groom helps his bride get ready on wedding day. Video will make you go aww

It is the wedding season and you must have come across many videos on social media about couples showcasing their love. It looks like Cupid has struck many people and their videos are full of love and affection. Like this video posted on Instagram that shows a couple getting ready on their wedding day which is really adorable to watch. The video shows the groom helping his bride get ready on their wedding day and it would definitely bring a smile to your face.

It was posted by the couple account belonging to Kritika and Kamal on April 15. The video has got over 50,000 views so far. “Always there for me,” says the text on the video along with the hashtag ourweddingday. It shows the groom blow-drying the hair of the bride as they both are dressed in their wedding attire.

The comments section of the post was filled with heart and fire emojis.

“So sweet and lovely,” commented an Instagram user. “Couple goals,” posted another.

The couple got married after a relationship of seven years. One of their videos posted on March 2 from their wedding day had garnered 1.9 million views.

“Congratulations!! both of you, wish you a very happiest 7 years of your relationship,” an Instagram user had commented. “Congratulations and stay happy,” said another.

The couple lives in Nevada, USA. They have over one lakh followers on Instagram.

What do you think about this adorable couple?