Couple on bike encounter lioness on village road in Gujarat. Watch Twitter video

IFS officer Susanta Nanda recently took to his Twitter account in order to share a video of a lioness who was crossing the road, somewhere in Gujarat. The video has gone viral on Twitter and many people have been left quite shaken by this entire incident as the lioness was way too close to a couple on a bike.

The video opens to show how a man was riding a bike and a woman was sitting behind him and recording this video. It then shows how the lioness simply walked up towards them as the woman started laughing out of panic. The animal then gracefully crossed the road and jumped towards the left.

The video concludes to show that the lioness does nothing to the humans on the bike and simply disappears into the forest. “Co-travellers on a village road. Happens in India,” reads the caption accompanying this video of a lioness crossing the road. The caption is complete with a smiling face emoji.

Watch it here:

Upon being asked, IFS officer Susanta Nanda shared that this incident has taken place in Gujarat.

This video was posted on Twitter on February 14. Since being posted, it has accumulated more than 2,500 likes. It has also received several comments from Tweeple.

“Breathtaking,” commented a Twitter user. Some took to the comments section to post surprised emojis. “This is just another day in Gujarat. Lions are coexisting with humans there. Hope they live harmoniously like this forever,” pointed out another. “Goes to prove that lionesses and other wild cats, unlike humans, never attack for the joy of it. Notice how calmly she sees them and then changes her path,” observed a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?

