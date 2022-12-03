Couple's quirky wedding invite with a stock market twist catches attention of netizens

These days wedding invites have become quirky. Couples like to make use of hashtags, add their own personal touch, photos, and more and make it extra special. While these things are common these days, have you ever come across a wedding invitation inspired by the stock market? Sounds a bit surprising, right?

You can see this quirky wedding invite in an image shared by the Instagram page @stockmarketindia. The bride and groom are identified as Dr Sandesh Medicine Ltd and Dr Divya Anaesthesia Ltd on the invitation. The card's title, "Invitation of Precious Occasion," is a play on the phrase "Initial Public Offering" (IPO). The card says, "Given the synergies of the merger, the merged entities shall be listed in compliance with the regulatory norms (Hindu tradition)."

Friends and family are referred to as "retail investors," and the wedding event is referred to as a "listing ceremony." Several rites that were part of the event were also given a stock market twist.

Take a look at the wedding invite below:

This image was shared a few hours back. Since being uploaded, it has been liked 5000 times and has several comments as well.

One person in the Instagram comments said, "My mind was dizzy after reading this." A second person added, "Good one. next level stock market craze." "This is an interesting wedding card I have ever seen," wrote a third person.