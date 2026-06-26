‘Cracked unit economics’: Founder impressed by sugarcane vendor’s simple pricing model

A LinkedIn post about a sugarcane juice vendor’s pricing has caught attention for how it highlights the sharp business sense often seen in everyday street vendors.

A sugarcane juice stall shows smart pricing thinking. (LinkedIn/Ananya Narang)

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It points to how small stalls, even without formal business training, tend to arrive at pricing decisions rooted in cost, demand, and customer behaviour. What stood out in this case was a simple juice stall and the way it structured its prices, prompting many to reflect on how business logic often comes from lived experience rather than classrooms or boardrooms.

The post was shared on LinkedIn by Ananya Narang. Her caption read, “This guy has cracked unit economics better than most founders.” She also shared a photo of a sugarcane juice vendor’s board. It read, “Price sugarcane juice. Without ice ₹30. With ice ₹25. Half glass ₹20.”

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{{^usCountry}} At first look, the pricing may seem straightforward, but many users pointed out the thought behind it. Offering different price points for ice, quantity and variations allows the vendor to serve different types of customers while managing costs better. It also helps reduce waste and keeps the business flexible in a busy street setting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At first look, the pricing may seem straightforward, but many users pointed out the thought behind it. Offering different price points for ice, quantity and variations allows the vendor to serve different types of customers while managing costs better. It also helps reduce waste and keeps the business flexible in a busy street setting. {{/usCountry}}

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Internet reactions

The comments section filled up with reactions that compared street-smart thinking with formal business education. One user wrote, “This is why I enjoy observing small businesses. Many of them may not know MBA terminology, but they understand unit economics better than people sitting in boardrooms.”

Another said, “Forget MBA case studies, Indian street vendors have been teaching pricing psychology for years.”

One comment read, “I think that guy might have done an MBA in finance.”

A lighter remark added, “I was expecting an option for petrol mixed for your vehicle.”

Some users focused on the seriousness behind pricing. One wrote, “Pricing a product is harder than it looks. If you get it right, you can earn a lot of money.” Another said, “Unit economics is something everyone should know before starting anything, even in school.”

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There were also more analytical takes. One user pointed out, “Don’t miss the circular economy angle here. He is missing a big opportunity by not selling leftover bagasse for ethanol production. That is peak asset utilisation.”