Creative designs on bread toast slices by Japanese artist will stun you

Have you ever come across art designs on food items that are incredibly beautiful to look at and they may also leave you feeling a little hungry? That is exactly what you may feel after seeing these incredible creations by Japanese artist Manami Sasaki. She creates amazing artworks on slices of toasted breads. There is a chance that the pictures of her creations may make you gasp in wonder.

“I want to eat squid ink toast regularly. Marie Doro was an actress active in the early silent film era in the first half of the 19th century; her films were restricted, and the only black-and-white photographs that can be seen are black-and-white. The funny thing about squid ink is that when grilled, it starts to look like an old photograph! The rich aroma of squid ink is irresistible...,” she wrote and posted these images:

“My long awaited natto toast! I love Japanese mustard, so I had it sit in each little room of the natto. When viewed from the side, the natto room looks beautiful and sparkling. The texture of natto, melted cheese, and egg white is fun. By the way, do you like natto? Not so much? There has always been an image that "foreigners don't like natto". There are many kinds of natto available in Japan, so if you like natto, please come to Japan,” she wrote in yet another post and shared these images:

Take a look at some more creations by the artist:

The artist started creating the designs and posting them online during the pandemic-induced lockdown in Japan a year ago, reports Bored Panda. She started creating the designs and called them her “Stay Home” series.

Did the posts leave you stunned?

