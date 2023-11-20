‘Cricket ki kitni samajh hogi’: Harbhajan Singh faces backlash over comment about Anushka Sharma, Athiya Shetty

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh was part of the Hindi commentary team for the World Cup final between India and Australia on November 19. During the match, when Virat Kohli and KL Rahul were on the crease, Singh spoke about Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty as the camera panned on them. His comments haven’t gone down well with netizens who have termed the statement as ‘misogynistic,’ and many are even demanding an apology from Singh.

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh(ANI)

In the now-viral video, Harbhajan Singh can be heard saying, “Aur yeh main soch raha tha ki yeh baat cricket ki ho rahi hai ya fir films ki. Kyunki cricket ke bare mein toh janta nahi kitni samajh hogi [And I was thinking whether this conversation is about cricket or about films. Because I’m not sure how much understanding they have about cricket]. As he made this comment, the camera panned towards Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty sitting in the stands.

“Did the commentator just say ‘Shayad filmon ki baatein hori hai ya cricket ki, pata nahi cricket ki kitni samajh hogi’ while the camera was on Anushka and Athiya?” wrote a user on X.

Another shared a clip with the caption, “@harbhajan_singh What do you mean that the ladies understand cricket or not? Please apologise immediately.”

Another shared a picture of Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty and tweeted, “The audacity of the commentators to pass a sexist comment on such a broadcast.”

Ind vs Aus World Cup Final

Australia claimed their sixth World Cup title after defeating India by six wickets in the final. After winning the toss, the Australian team decided to bowl first and managed to restrict India to 240 runs in 50 overs, sending all the Indian players back to the pavilion. The two teams had previously met in the World Cup Finals back in 2003 at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa. Australia won the match by 125 runs and lifted the trophy for the third time.

