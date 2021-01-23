IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Cricketer Kevin O'Brien’s kids react most sweetly after seeing dad on TV. Watch
trending

Cricketer Kevin O'Brien’s kids react most sweetly after seeing dad on TV. Watch

“If this does not light up your day. Nothing will," wrote a Twitter user while commenting on the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:40 PM IST
The video has now won people over.(Twitter/@KevinOBrien113)

A video involving the kids of Irish cricketer Kevin O'Brien is now creating a buzz online. It is the adorableness of the clip which has now won people over. There is a possibility that the clip will leave you smiling too.

Shared on the cricketer’s personal Twitter profile, the video opens to show his kids standing in front of a TV. Within moments, they spot their father on the screen and react. It’s their excited gestures which have now filled people with happiness.

Since being shared, the video has gathered nearly 3.5 lakh views. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. Most couldn’t stop commenting about the cuteness of the whole affair.

“If this does not light up your day. Nothing will. Kept watching this for at least a dozen times,” wrote a Twitter user. “For children, their fathers a always a hero,” shared another. “They are really cute. Really excited to see daddy,” said a third.

O'Brien is presently playing for his country in Afghanistan and Ireland tour of UAE, 2021.

What do you think of the video he shared?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter video
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP