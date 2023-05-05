Crocodile throws tantrum after missing its prey. Watch

It is very common to feel frustrated when you try to do something but miserably fail. It seems that a crocodile felt the same after it missed the opportunity to grab its prey. The reptile reacted by throwing a tantrum. Shared on Twitter, the video has left people laughing out loud. Chances are, it will make you chuckle too.

The image shows the crocodile throwing a tantrum after missing its prey.(Screengrab)

“I have never seen a frustrated croc before,” reads the caption of the video shared along with a laughing out loud emoticon. The video opens to show a zebra slowly walking out of a waterbody. As the animal steps outside the water, a crocodile is seen lunging towards it. The croc, however, misses its prey.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted on April 30. Since being shared, the video has gone viral. Till now, it has received more than 1.6 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has accumulated several likes and comments.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“You can hear the heavy profanity in that final splash,” joked a Twitter user. “The croc was visibly frustrated,” commented another. “I could feel the seething anger lol,” expressed a third. “Timing is everything,” posted a fourth. “The zebra is so chilled & has no idea that it missed death by a whisker,” shared a fifth. “Really interesting,” wrote a sixth.