Crocodiles chase away cheetahs, snatch their prey. Watch

The interactions between wild animals are both fascinating and scary. When captured and shared online, the videos of such interactions leave people intrigued too. Just like this clip that shows two crocodiles chasing away three cheetahs to snatch their prey. Crocodile chases away cheetahs.(YouTube/@Latest Sightings)

The video is posted on a YouTube channel called Latest Sightings. According to the caption posted along with the video, the incident took place at Kruger National Park. Bob and Rosa Swart, retired nature enthusiasts came face to face with this incredible scene during their journey. They also shared their experiences with Latest Sightings.

"We were out on our daily drive when we spotted three cheetahs in the dry Shingwedzi river bed outside the camp gate. Despite the intense heat, the cheetahs were alert and focused on something in the riverbed. We waited for over an hour until a group of waterbucks approached, including some youngsters. Suddenly, one of the cheetahs slunk off into the bush, and the other two sprang into action, chasing the waterbucks. Success at last! One of the cheetahs managed to catch a waterbuck, and the rest of the cheetahs joined in,” they said.

"All the commotion created a lot of interest, and the crocodiles that were basking in the sun on the edges of the remaining pools of water began approaching. The cheetahs tried to stand their ground and began hissing at the crocodiles. The crocodiles eventually intimated the cheetahs, and they sprinted off away from their meal,” they added.

The video was shared on May 2. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated close to 66,000 views and the numbers are increasing. Additionally, the share has gathered tons of likes and comments.

Here’s how YouTube users reacted:

“I love how the big croc was leading the way and smaller ones just came behind like ‘yeah, i'm with him’,” posted a YouTube user. “What's incredible is how fast the cheetah went from 0 to full speed,” commented another. “I am glad the cheetahs were still alive. It's better to lose your kill than lose your life,” shared a third. “The last cheetah alone was a brave one out there,” expressed a fourth. “The cheetahs were like ‘you can have it, it does not taste good anyway’,” wrote a fifth.