Search
Sunday, Jul 13, 2025
New Delhi oC

Crowd boos spectator at Wimbledon Alcaraz-Sinner final after champagne cork halts play

ByMuskaan Sharma
Published on: Jul 13, 2025 11:17 PM IST

The Wimbledon men's singles final faced disruption when a champagne cork landed on court, interrupting play.

The Wimbledon men's singles final was interrupted after a spectator was booed by others when a champagne cork landed on court, stopping play. Jannik Sinner was about to serve during the second set when a cork shot out of the crowd and landed just behind him.

The brief interruption annoyed not just the audience but Carlos Alcaraz as well.(X/PatelBropodcast)
The brief interruption annoyed not just the audience but Carlos Alcaraz as well.(X/PatelBropodcast)

Taken aback, the world No 1 had to back off from his mark and used his racket to remove the cork from the court. A ball girl then carried the cork off-court. The brief interruption annoyed not just the audience but Carlos Alcaraz, as well, who held up his arms before the 15,000 on Centre Court booed the guilty spectator.

The moment led chair umpire Alison Hughes to announce over the microphone: "Ladies and gentlemen, please don't pop champagne corks just as the players are about to serve."

Take a look at the video here:

While Alcaraz aims to win three consecutive Wimbledon titles, Sinner is in the Wimbledon final for the first time after defeating seven-time champion Novak Djokovic.

While Alcaraz won the first set 6-4, Sinner bounced back to win the second set, stunning fans with his swift comeback. He also clinched the third set of the Wimbledon men's singles final, leaving Alcaraz in trouble.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / Crowd boos spectator at Wimbledon Alcaraz-Sinner final after champagne cork halts play
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On