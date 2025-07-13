Crowd boos spectator at Wimbledon Alcaraz-Sinner final after champagne cork halts play

The Wimbledon men's singles final was interrupted after a spectator was booed by others when a champagne cork landed on court, stopping play. Jannik Sinner was about to serve during the second set when a cork shot out of the crowd and landed just behind him. The brief interruption annoyed not just the audience but Carlos Alcaraz as well.(X/PatelBropodcast)

Taken aback, the world No 1 had to back off from his mark and used his racket to remove the cork from the court. A ball girl then carried the cork off-court. The brief interruption annoyed not just the audience but Carlos Alcaraz, as well, who held up his arms before the 15,000 on Centre Court booed the guilty spectator.

The moment led chair umpire Alison Hughes to announce over the microphone: "Ladies and gentlemen, please don't pop champagne corks just as the players are about to serve."

Take a look at the video here:

While Alcaraz aims to win three consecutive Wimbledon titles, Sinner is in the Wimbledon final for the first time after defeating seven-time champion Novak Djokovic.

While Alcaraz won the first set 6-4, Sinner bounced back to win the second set, stunning fans with his swift comeback. He also clinched the third set of the Wimbledon men's singles final, leaving Alcaraz in trouble.