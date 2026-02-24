CRPF hails injured K9 Tyson who took a bullet while charging terrorist hideout in J&K: ‘Stared danger in face’

Taking to X, the official account shared a photograph of Tyson resting with a bandage. Captioning the image, the account wrote: "Meet Tyson: The 2 Para SF K9 who stared danger in the face, sculpted by DBTS Taralu, @crpfindia. During a high-stakes Op by 2 Para SF in J&K, Tyson was the first to charge the terrorist hideout. Despite sustaining a bullet wound, this elite German Shepherd never faltered. This op by 2 Para SF in hostile terrain and challenging weather conditions displaying indomitable courage and unparalleled bravery, led to the neutralization of 3 terrorists, including Saifullah. Trained at the prestigious Dog Breeding & Training School of #CRPF at Taralu, Karnataka from 7.2.2022 to 22.12.2022, Tyson’s grit is a testament to world-class K9 schooling. He is now stable after being airlifted for care. Wishing a speedy recovery to this true Indian hero. Congratulations to @adgpi, @WhiteKnight_IA and brave troopers of 2 Para SF."

The Central Reserve Police Force recently highlighted the courage of one of its canine warriors after sharing the story of Tyson, a German Shepherd K9 who sustained injuries while leading a counterterror operation in Jammu and Kashmir. The post, shared on X by the official CRPF handle, quickly drew widespread attention and praise from social media users.

According to the post, Tyson played a crucial role by charging first into a terrorist hideout despite hostile terrain and challenging weather conditions. Even after sustaining a bullet injury, the dog continued the mission, contributing to the successful neutralisation of three terrorists.

Social media salutes the canine hero The post has garnered more than 74,000 views and sparked an emotional response online, with many users praising Tyson’s bravery and loyalty. One user wrote, "Charging first, taking the bullet, yet refusing to retreat, that is courage beyond training. That is loyalty beyond instinct. Salute to this warrior." Another commented, "If he become unfit for work in future due to injury i am happy to keep him," reflecting the affection many felt for the injured K9.

Several others echoed similar sentiments. One user said, "Salute to Tyson, the brave K9 warrior from @crpfindia's elite training school!" while another suggested, "Make a separate page for K9s' and post regular updates featuring K9s' there, I think that'd be awesome." Another comment read, "Tyson isn't just a K9; he’s a hero in fur," while one more added, "Salute to the unsung heroes. Hope he recovers well."