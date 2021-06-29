Curious cat investigates new toy, it doesn't go quite as planned. Watch video

Pet parents know all too well that cats are curious beings and will usually not be able to resist checking out any new thing they see in their homes. These cats in this video posted on Reddit are no different. They had a new toy at home and couldn’t help but investigate it. However, things didn’t quite go as planned.

Posted on Reddit’s ‘Startled Cats’ subreddit, the video shows two adorable kitties checking out the toy, while a third watched them from afar. Just when one of the kitties lost interest in the toy and turned its attention to a box close by, the other one decided to use its paws to investigate it properly. That’s when things got out of control.

“New toy investigation goes sideways,” says the caption shared along with the clip.

Watch the video below:

Posted some 13 hours ago, the video has collected over 6,000 upvotes and several comments. In one of the comments, the person who posted the video, shared the names of all the cats.

“The mostly white fluffball is Thoth, miss 'OMG ITS CHASING ME' is Eris, and Silvana is in the background trying to figure out if she wants to participate or not. Not pictured is Jana, who didn't care about anything but a nap,” they wrote.

Several netizens shared their reactions to the video. Some also shared how their cats behave the same way.

“Play? Play? hmmm… Play—CHAOS! MADNESS! RUN FOR YOUR LIVES!’ Cats: zero to catastrophe in no time,” joked a Reddit user imagining the cat’s thoughts. “This is my cat. Has to investigate, but then scares herself by getting whatever it is in her claw and pulling it to herself,” wrote another.

