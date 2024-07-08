Curious dog sets house on fire by turning the oven on. Apple HomePod saves family

A dog set its house on fire in the United States recently after accidentally turning the oven on while the homeowners were asleep. The family and their pet were saved after the owners got an alert on their Apple HomePod, which sent them a "High Heat" notice. The episode was caught on camera placed in the kitchen. A pet dog set its house on fire by mistake in Colorado, US. (Facebook/Colorado Springs Fire Department)

The incident took place late last month in Colorado at around 4:40 am, when the owners were fast asleep. The Colorado Springs Fire Department shared a video on Facebook of the house fire caused by the dog. The clip has over 10,000 views on the platform.

The kitchen camera shows the curious dog standing upright on the countertop and accidentally switching on the oven, which had a few boxes on top. The boxes quickly caught fire, setting the house ablaze.

The second footage shows the room filled with fire and smoke, the fire alarm blaring in the background.

The owners were alerted and woken up by their Apple HomePod which sent them a “High Heat” notification. One of the men in the house managed to extinguish the fire before calling the fire department.

A crew, Engine 23, was dispatched upon being alerted on the fire.

On arrival, the fire department personnel noticed that there was no visible smoke or flame but upon further investigation, they saw the video recorded in the kitchen.

The owner was taken to a local hospital to get treated for smoke inhalation. No other injuries to theowners or pet were reported.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department advised people to always have functional smoke alarms both inside and outside every sleeping area and every floor of the house.

“This is a good reminder to always have working smoke alarms inside and outside every sleeping area and on every floor of the home, ensure all combustibles are away from your stovetop/oven, and know two ways out of every room in your home in the event of a fire,” the department said.

Internet slams home owners for ‘neglect’

A Facebook user, Lana, commented, “Should not put flammables on any cooktop gas or electrics. Pets trying to get stuff up there turning on ranges and starting fires is a common insurance claim unfortunately. “

BBC News shared the same footage on Instagram this week.

Artist Nova Tugce Kizilet said, “A child at home can do the same at home.So an adult’s job is to cut off the gas when they are not using the stove! If you don't turn off the gas valve of the stove, with a lighter from the automatic pull, a child can run it and burn the house down. It’s not about burning the pet. The topic should be about evaluating the behavior of the adults who neglect to take precautions even when there are children at home."

Aother user joked, “Lesson learned: don't ask your dog to prepare breakfast for you.”