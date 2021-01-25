Customer leaves $200 tip for each employee in Colorado café, garners praise
Notchtop Bakery & Café in Estes Park, Colorado shared a post on their Facebook page that has warmed netizens' hearts. The share outlines the story of a generous customer who left a $200 tip for each employee of the cafe. Reading more about this tale of kindness is bound to fill your heart with joy too.
“Thank you ‘Covid Bandit’ for you generous gift to our staff. Your gift has touched many lives,” reads the caption of the post. The topmost image included in the post shows the seven employees and the bottom one shows the receipt. And the receipt is of $1,400. Yes, you read that right.
Take a look at the post to see the text scribbled by the customer on the receipt:
Shared on January 21, the post has garnered several reactions and comments. People lauded the thoughtful gesture by the anonymous ‘Covid Bandit’. Many shared heart emojis in the comments section.
“This is such a beautiful person making such a beautiful gesture!! Thank God for people like you,” lauded a Facebook user. “That’s awesome!! You guys deserve every penny,” wrote another. “How awesome! Such a fantastic hardworking group of people here,” commented a third.
What do you think of this wholesome incident?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Customer leaves $200 tip for each employee in Colorado café, garners praise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun Dhawan's fan arrives at wedding venue with handmade gift
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Retired NASA astronaut’s portrait with rescue doggos melts hearts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sophia the humanoid robot set for mass production amid pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana cop felicitated for helping over 500 missing children return home
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha reopens world's largest white crocodile park after annual census
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bernie Sanders' meme gets edited onto iconic Bollywood scenes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kid whose haircut video went viral returns with another hilarious clip. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kitten’s reaction to seeing snow for the very first time is beyond adorable
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Humans of Bombay posts tale of bride who swapped lehenga for pantsuit at wedding
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cincinnati Zoo shares wholesome post for hippo named Fiona’s 4th birthday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Smriti Irani shares pic with daughters on Instagram for National Girl Child Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Netizens are going crazy over these crochet Bernie Sanders dolls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Doggo’s reaction to human’s invisible dog challenge has netizens gushing. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Grumpy cat Romeo and his very happy dog sibling Casper are winning people over
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox