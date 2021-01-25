IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Customer leaves $200 tip for each employee in Colorado café, garners praise
The image shows the employee of the cafe.(Facebook/@Notchtop Bakery & Cafe)
The image shows the employee of the cafe.(Facebook/@Notchtop Bakery & Cafe)
trending

Customer leaves $200 tip for each employee in Colorado café, garners praise

“Thank you ‘Covid Bandit’ for you generous gift to our staff. You gift has touched many lives,” reads the caption of the post.
READ FULL STORY
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 04:17 PM IST

Notchtop Bakery & Café in Estes Park, Colorado shared a post on their Facebook page that has warmed netizens' hearts. The share outlines the story of a generous customer who left a $200 tip for each employee of the cafe. Reading more about this tale of kindness is bound to fill your heart with joy too.

“Thank you ‘Covid Bandit’ for you generous gift to our staff. Your gift has touched many lives,” reads the caption of the post. The topmost image included in the post shows the seven employees and the bottom one shows the receipt. And the receipt is of $1,400. Yes, you read that right.

Take a look at the post to see the text scribbled by the customer on the receipt:

Shared on January 21, the post has garnered several reactions and comments. People lauded the thoughtful gesture by the anonymous ‘Covid Bandit’. Many shared heart emojis in the comments section.

“This is such a beautiful person making such a beautiful gesture!! Thank God for people like you,” lauded a Facebook user. “That’s awesome!! You guys deserve every penny,” wrote another. “How awesome! Such a fantastic hardworking group of people here,” commented a third.

What do you think of this wholesome incident?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
colorado

Related Stories

The restaurant shared a picture of the bill on Facebook.(Facebook/@IndianBistroMasalaMantra)
The restaurant shared a picture of the bill on Facebook.(Facebook/@IndianBistroMasalaMantra)
trending

Florida-based Indian eatery’s server gets $2020 in tip. Post wins people over

By Trisha Sengupta | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 02, 2021 10:23 AM IST
“$2020 Tip by a kind patron for our excellent server Dawn. We can’t stop smiling and feeling happy for Dawn,” reads a portion of the post shared on Facebook.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
The image shows the employee of the cafe.(Facebook/@Notchtop Bakery & Cafe)
The image shows the employee of the cafe.(Facebook/@Notchtop Bakery & Cafe)
trending

Customer leaves $200 tip for each employee in Colorado café, garners praise

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 04:17 PM IST
“Thank you ‘Covid Bandit’ for you generous gift to our staff. You gift has touched many lives,” reads the caption of the post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shubham could not meet the 'Coolie No. 1' actor as Varun was unable to come out from the venue.(ANI)
Shubham could not meet the 'Coolie No. 1' actor as Varun was unable to come out from the venue.(ANI)
trending

Varun Dhawan's fan arrives at wedding venue with handmade gift

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 03:21 PM IST
The person introduced himself as Shubham and told that he has been an avid fan for the last eight years and loves all the movies by the actor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows retired NASA astronaut Leland Melvin with rescue dogs Jake and Scout.(Twitter/@Astro_Flow)
The image shows retired NASA astronaut Leland Melvin with rescue dogs Jake and Scout.(Twitter/@Astro_Flow)
trending

Retired NASA astronaut’s portrait with rescue doggos melts hearts

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:09 PM IST
"You can see by the way they are looking at him how grateful they are to him and how much they love him,” wrote a Reddit user
READ FULL STORY
Close
Humanoid robot Sophia developed by Hanson Robotics introduces herself at the company's lab in Hong Kong, China.(REUTERS)
Humanoid robot Sophia developed by Hanson Robotics introduces herself at the company's lab in Hong Kong, China.(REUTERS)
trending

Sophia the humanoid robot set for mass production amid pandemic

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:41 AM IST
Since being unveiled in 2016, Sophia - a humanoid robot - has gone viral. Now the company behind her has a new vision: to mass-produce robots by the end of the year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
ASI Rajesh Kumar was felicitated by Former Director AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, Dr Ashok Kumar Mahapatra.(ANI)
ASI Rajesh Kumar was felicitated by Former Director AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, Dr Ashok Kumar Mahapatra.(ANI)
trending

Haryana cop felicitated for helping over 500 missing children return home

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 09:52 AM IST
"Even my family understands my work timings, responsibility and duty, which helps me going ahead to help the needy", said Rajesh Kumar in the ceremony.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a crocodile in the Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha(ANI)
The image shows a crocodile in the Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha(ANI)
trending

Odisha reopens world's largest white crocodile park after annual census

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 09:39 AM IST
The world's largest white crocodile park in Kendrapara district, was reopened for tourists on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Bernie Sanders photoshopped onto the iconic scene from Sholay.(Twitter)
The image shows Bernie Sanders photoshopped onto the iconic scene from Sholay.(Twitter)
trending

Bernie Sanders' meme gets edited onto iconic Bollywood scenes

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:51 AM IST
From Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to Queen, US Senator Bernie Sanders has been edited into all types of classic Bollywood movie scenes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Anushrut, covered in a blue-and-white coloured cloth, sitting on a chair.(Twitter/@Anup20992699)
The image shows Anushrut, covered in a blue-and-white coloured cloth, sitting on a chair.(Twitter/@Anup20992699)
trending

Kid whose haircut video went viral returns with another hilarious clip. Watch

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 01:53 AM IST
Anushrut’s father shared this recording on his Twitter account.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a kitty standing outside on a wooden porch.(Reddit/@RiffRaffMama)
The image shows a kitty standing outside on a wooden porch.(Reddit/@RiffRaffMama)
trending

Kitten’s reaction to seeing snow for the very first time is beyond adorable

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 12:12 AM IST
This almost 15-second-long recording was shared on the subreddit ‘aww’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Sanjana Rishi and her husband Dhruv.(Instagram/@officialhumansofbombay)
The image shows Sanjana Rishi and her husband Dhruv.(Instagram/@officialhumansofbombay)
trending

Humans of Bombay posts tale of bride who swapped lehenga for pantsuit at wedding

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:37 PM IST
“The wedding power suit is everything,” read one comment under the post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows baby hippo Fiona with her frozen fruit cake. (Instagram/@cincinnatizoo)
The image shows baby hippo Fiona with her frozen fruit cake. (Instagram/@cincinnatizoo)
trending

Cincinnati Zoo shares wholesome post for hippo named Fiona’s 4th birthday

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 08:28 PM IST
Cincinnati Zoo shared this Instagram post with the hashtag #TeamFiona.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister Smriti Irani shared this image on January 24.(Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial)
Union minister Smriti Irani shared this image on January 24.(Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial)
trending

Smriti Irani shares pic with daughters on Instagram for National Girl Child Day

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:47 PM IST
“You hold them through the wonder years and they nourish you with their love for the rest of your life,” reads a bit of the caption shared alongside the post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the crochet Bernie Sanders doll. (Instagram/@Tobeytimecrochet)
The image shows the crochet Bernie Sanders doll. (Instagram/@Tobeytimecrochet)
trending

Netizens are going crazy over these crochet Bernie Sanders dolls

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 05:53 PM IST
These Bernie Sanders crochet doll is going viral and it’s the cutest thing you’ll see.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The inage shows Tucker sitting beside his human.(Instagram/@TuckerBudzyn)
The inage shows Tucker sitting beside his human.(Instagram/@TuckerBudzyn)
trending

Doggo’s reaction to human’s invisible dog challenge has netizens gushing. Watch

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 03:28 PM IST
Shared on Instagram, the video also features Tucker and his human, Linda.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Casper and Romeo.(Instagram/@casperandromeo)
The image shows Casper and Romeo.(Instagram/@casperandromeo)
trending

Grumpy cat Romeo and his very happy dog sibling Casper are winning people over

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:15 PM IST
There is a possibility that if you have a brother or a sister, you’ll end up relating to Romeo or Casper.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP