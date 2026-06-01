Customer surprised to find sugarcane stall owner is an influencer with 125k followers

What began as a quick stop at a sugarcane juice stall has unexpectedly gone viral online. A customer noticed the stall owner’s Instagram page and was surprised to see it had over 1.25 lakh followers. What followed was a simple conversation that has now struck a chord with many people online, reminding them that passion and consistency can come from anywhere.

Sugarcane juice vendor with a viral Instagram following of 1.25 lakh. (X/@poojaofficial5 )

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The post was shared by user @poojaofficial5 on X. The caption of the post read, “Yesterday, I stopped at a sugarcane juice stall in the market, and my eyes suddenly got stuck on the Insta ID written on the stall. I thought it was just there for fun, then I saw the followers 125K. I instantly said, Bro, you are a huge influencer.”

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She added that the vendor smiled and replied, “Nothing much, madam, I just post videos regularly. People seem to like them.” The moment, she wrote, made her reflect that no hardworking person is “small”. According to her, while some people hold a camera, others run a sugarcane machine, but both are building their future. She also asked if others had ever come across a “hidden influencer” like this. (Note: The user clarified that the Instagram ID has been removed from the image.)

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Stall owner’s online journey wins praise on social media

{{^usCountry}} The post quickly struck a chord online, with users sharing thoughtful and amused reactions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post quickly struck a chord online, with users sharing thoughtful and amused reactions. {{/usCountry}}

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One person commented, “Even big shots spend millions and fail to build such loyal followers, which he earned purely through his hard work and a simple smile.”

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Another wrote, “Nowadays, people are making very good use of social media and are also creating their own content for their business.”

A user said, “The internet has given hardworking people a chance to shine, no matter what they do for a living.”

One comment in Hindi read, “Waah ganne wale ke Instagram par 125K followers.”

Another user added, “The beautiful answer: a person can do anything by working hard. Both are engaged in improving their future.”

A thoughtful comment read, “Talent can be found anywhere if we take time to notice. Never judge success by someone’s profession. Every hardworking person is building a story worth inspiring others.”

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Another user summed it up, saying, “Absolutely true. Today, consistency and hard work level the playing field. Whether it is a camera or a sugarcane machine, dedication speaks for itself.”