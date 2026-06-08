Cute baby elephant gets pampered with foot massage at Tamil Nadu temple

An adorable video from a temple in Tamil Nadu has caught the attention of internet users for its heartwarming charm. Shared by Instagram page @lifewshroots, the clip shows a sweet moment between a baby elephant and a man, where the elephant appears to calmly enjoy a gentle foot massage in a peaceful temple setting.

Baby elephant Mangalam enjoying a gentle foot massage. (Instagram/@lifewshroots)

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Text on the video adds to the charm, reading, “Just a baby. A very, very large baby. Politely requesting a foot massage.” The clip has been widely circulated online, with many users calling it unexpectedly wholesome and soothing to watch.

According to the post, the location is Arulmigu Adi Kumbeswarar Temple in Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu. In the video, the baby elephant, named Mangalam, is seen standing calmly as a man gently massages its feet. The elephant appears relaxed throughout the interaction, at one point lifting one leg and then shifting its stance to extend the other forward, seemingly cooperating as the caretaker continues the soothing gesture. The moment unfolds in the quiet surroundings of the temple, adding to the grounded feel of the clip.

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The simple interaction and the elephant’s gentle behaviour have made the video widely shared on social media.

Take a look:

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Social media reacts with affection

As the video gained traction online, users filled the comments section with emotional and affectionate reactions, many describing the moment as wholesome and calming.

One user wrote, “It feels like Lord Ganesha himself has given us a chance to serve him.” Another said, “My childhood friend, Mangalam.” A third commented, “One of the cutest videos I’ve seen.”

Several others shared similar sentiments, with one writing, “Such a lovable and humble kid! Please hug him on my behalf.” Another added, “This elephant baby is like, ‘pamper me for some time.’” A user also commented, “That’s just a big little babyyyyy.”

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The reactions continued with comments such as, “A little heart inside such a huge body,” and “Treat yo’self! We all need some pampering like this.” One user wrote, “If I’m fortunate enough, I would serve him any day,” while another added, “Such a sweet soul, I’m still thinking about those gentle eyes.”