Mumbai woman in Dubai reveals reality behind city's glamorous Instagram image: ‘Took me a year to feel settled’

A Mumbai woman living in Dubai has opened up about the gap between the glamorous life people often see online and the reality of moving to a new country. Priya Sheth, who moved from Mumbai to Dubai four years ago, shared her experience in an Instagram video, saying that while life in Dubai can be better, the first year was far more challenging than she had imagined. A Mumbai woman opened up about moving to Dubai and said it took her nearly a year to feel settled in the city. (Instagram/mumbai.girl.in.dubai)

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Taking to Instagram, Sheth said, "Everyone wants to shift to Dubai. Your friends are talking about it, your family is talking about it, and maybe you are thinking about it, too. And honestly, life is better here. But no one told me what the first year would actually look like."

The reality behind the Dubai dream In the video, Sheth explained that the version of Dubai often seen on Instagram is not entirely false, but it does not show the difficult adjustment phase that many people go through after moving abroad.

"The Dubai you see on Instagram, the skyline, the brunches, the sunsets, that's real, I promise. But it took me way longer than I thought to actually live that life," she said.

She added that her expectations about salary and settling down were very different from reality. "The salary I had calculated in my head was way over expected than reality. I had thought I'd be settled in two to maybe three months. It took me almost a year," she said.

Sheth said that people often imagine a smooth transition before moving abroad, but the actual experience can be very different. "There's actually a gap between what you picture before you land and what you actually walk into. And that gap goes both ways. Some things are harder than you thought, and some things are honestly better than you ever imagined," she said.

She says the struggle is only a phase Despite the challenges, Sheth said Dubai eventually rewards those who manage to get through the difficult phase. "But it's just a phase. Once you're through it, the city gives you back everything you waited for," she said.

Introducing herself, she added, "Hi, my name is Priya. I moved from Mumbai to Dubai four years ago, and I wish someone had sat me down and told me what was coming. So, that's what I'm going to do for you. And this is just the episode one. Follow along, 'cause I think you'll find this helpful."

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The clip was shared with the caption, "Are you looking to move to Dubai too?"

Watch the clip here: