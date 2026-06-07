Punjab man earns ₹49,000 as Dubai garbage collector, internet says ‘very low salary’
The Indian man shared that he was a student in Punjab but now works nearly 12 hours a day as a garbage collector in Dubai.
An Instagram video showcasing the daily life of an Indian migrant working as a garbage collector in Dubai has gone viral, sparking diverse reactions. The young man, who relocated through a family connection, earns a modest salary while managing his own food expenses in the city. Though the feature intended to highlight the hard work behind keeping Dubai clean, it sparked an online debate regarding labour conditions. Viewers are divided between respecting his dedication and criticising the low financial returns from such long, exhausting shifts.
“Today I met Abhishek Singh from Punjab, India, who works in garbage collection in Dubai. He has been doing this job for around 7–8 months. Before coming to Dubai, he was studying in India. He got this opportunity through his brother, who was already working with the same company,” content creator Jagdish Chawla wrote.
Also Read: Indian man in New York explains why ₹1 crore package in US may not feel as big as it sounds
He continued, “Abhishek shared that workers in this field usually work around 11–12 hours a day. The average salary is around 2,000 AED, while he currently earns between 1,800–1,900 AED depending on the work. The company provides accommodation, while food expenses are managed personally.”
Chawla explained, “His [Abhishek Singh] message to viewers back in Punjab was simple: keep working hard and keep moving forward, no matter what challenges come your way,” adding, “This is one of those moments that reminds us of the hardworking people who help keep Dubai clean every single day.”
The video shared on Instagram shows Chawla’s conversation with Singh. With a smile on his face, Singh shares that he works about 12 hours a day and earns nearly ₹49,000.
How did social media react?
The post sparked a wave of mixed reactions and diverse perspectives on social media. While some people expressed deep appreciation and admiration for the man's work ethic, writing, “I respect your hard work,” others focused on the gruelling reality of the service industry, noting, “This is a very, very hard job, especially during summers”.
Also Read: Indian woman in US says Indians abroad rarely return home after saving ₹10 crore: ‘Nobody actually wants to go’
Additionally, several commenters raised practical concerns regarding the financial and personal sustainability of the career. One user pointed out the stark economic contrast by commenting, “It's a very low salary in INR for a 12-hour job,” while another took a more critical view of his current situation, bluntly stating, “He is stuck there”.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More