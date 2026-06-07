Punjab man earns ₹49,000 as Dubai garbage collector, internet says ‘very low salary’

An Instagram video showcasing the daily life of an Indian migrant working as a garbage collector in Dubai has gone viral, sparking diverse reactions. The young man, who relocated through a family connection, earns a modest salary while managing his own food expenses in the city. Though the feature intended to highlight the hard work behind keeping Dubai clean, it sparked an online debate regarding labour conditions. Viewers are divided between respecting his dedication and criticising the low financial returns from such long, exhausting shifts. The Indian man is earning praise despite social media users calling his salary “low”. (Instagram/@jaggy.abroad)

“Today I met Abhishek Singh from Punjab, India, who works in garbage collection in Dubai. He has been doing this job for around 7–8 months. Before coming to Dubai, he was studying in India. He got this opportunity through his brother, who was already working with the same company,” content creator Jagdish Chawla wrote.

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He continued, “Abhishek shared that workers in this field usually work around 11–12 hours a day. The average salary is around 2,000 AED, while he currently earns between 1,800–1,900 AED depending on the work. The company provides accommodation, while food expenses are managed personally.”

Chawla explained, “His [Abhishek Singh] message to viewers back in Punjab was simple: keep working hard and keep moving forward, no matter what challenges come your way,” adding, “This is one of those moments that reminds us of the hardworking people who help keep Dubai clean every single day.”

The video shared on Instagram shows Chawla’s conversation with Singh. With a smile on his face, Singh shares that he works about 12 hours a day and earns nearly ₹49,000.