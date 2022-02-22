Cute baby otter sleeping on its mom as they float on water is too sweet. Watch

The bond between mothers and their children is probably one of the purest bonds that can ever exist between two entities. And this holds to be even truer when this kind of a bond can be observed in the animal world. This video shows how a wild sea otter holds on to her newborn pup as she floats through the water.

This video was shot at the Monterey Bay Aquarium in California, United States. It is quite noteworthy a fact that the otter pup that can be seen in this video is only a day old. Many people had gone to visit this new mother and her beloved child after they heard that she had given birth the day before. Throughout the video, one can see how entirely protective she is of her newborn and keeps grooming it.

The baby otter can be seen resting on its mother as she takes the best care of it as is possible. This video is absolutely sweet and is enough to make right about anybody go ‘aww.’ It exudes the sort of warmth and affection that every person would love to have with their beloved family members, especially the younger ones.

Watch the cute baby otter and its mom right here:

What are your thoughts on this animal video?

