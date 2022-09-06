Cute baby thinks this is the way to let mom know he wants water in a viral video

Babies and toddlers are some of the best people to look at if you want some content that can make you go viral for the cutest of reasons. Their absolute cuteness makes them so effortlessly precious that they keep doing the round of trending videos all over social media. And of course, in one such video that has been shared on Instagram recently, one gets to see a baby who has made up his own sign that he uses in order to communicate with his mom. There is a good chance that this video of the little one asking his mom for some water in his own sweet way will make you want to keep watching it on loop.

The video begins with a text insert that stays throughout it and provides more context to whoever is watching. "He thinks this is the baby sign for water. I never want him to fix it," it reads. It is also followed by some emojis of laughing faces with tears in their eyes. It has been shared on the Instagram page of a woman named Leslie Stockman who has over 1,000 followers on it and hails from Tallahassee in the United States of America.

Watch the video right here:

This video was posted on August 21 and has already received over 1.39 lakh likes.

"So amazing that he connects the sign with the thing," wrote a user on Instagram. "Oh, so very cute," said a second. "My boys definitely invented at least half the signs they used and I never corrected it. It was too cute!" shared a third.